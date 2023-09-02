Former Packers Wide Receiver Celebrates Super Bowl with Great Lakes Sailors

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 8, 2023) Donald Driver, a former wide receiver for the Green...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 8, 2023) Donald Driver, a former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, meets with Sailors at Naval Station Great Lakes’Galley 535 during a Super Bowl-themed meal and event hosted by Goodwill and MWR. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Across the nation, people tune into the big game for funny commercials, a dramatic halftime show, and – of course – football. The Super Bowl festivities started early for Sailors aboard Naval Station Great Lakes with a chance to meet with former NFL star Donald Driver of the Green Bay Packers during a Super Bowl meal at Galley 535 February 8, 2023.

Sailors enjoyed tailgate-style food like brisket and hot dogs as well as a cake to mark the event. Sailors and staff had the opportunity to meet with Driver to receive autographs and take photos during the event sponsored by base MWR.

Driver, a Houston native, was drafted in 1999 and became a wide receiver for 14 seasons. He played in Super Bowl XLV where the Packers won against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2017. Driver has previously participated in events such as this over the last 15 years and states that he comes back to support the newest Sailors.

“Coming here and seeing what you guys do every day, it’s amazing” said Driver. “You are the true heroes. We just play a game that you guys get to watch. So thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe.”

Driver thanked Goodwill who continues to help make events like this one possible. Sailors and staff were able to get their own NFL fan gear signed by Driver. They also had the opportunity to play mini games and win prizes throughout the meal.

“I never thought I’d meet Donald Driver,” Gunner’s Mate Seaman Lorenz Smith, a student assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command. “They don’t have to do this but it boosts morale. Me and my friends are definitely going to be talking about this for a while.”

