Corps hosts training event for Wisconsin Army National Guard

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host a real-world training event at Lock and Dam 8, Genoa, Wisconsin, for the Wisconsin Army National Guard, Thursday, Feb. 16, during normal business hours.



Lock and Dam 8 is providing crew members and resources to 18 members of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team, or CST, to hold a training scenario with bad actor manufacturing intended threat, or explosives, causing chaos and targeting destruction of a site.



The training provides a realistic training environment for the CST and builds strong partnerships. As Wisconsin’s first military responder, the 54th CST regularly prepares and trains alongside partners – local, state and federal – for practical scenarios to ensure they are prepared and ready to deploy in support of any emergency.



One of the most unique capabilities the Corps of Engineers provides to the nation is the synergy between military partners to align and share resources that enable mutually beneficial relationships with the primary goal of improving resources and readiness.

