Senior Airman Trenton Jancze

Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, attended an innovation workshop at the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Spark Cell, Feb. 13, 2023. The workshop gave Airmen an introduction to problem solving by utilizing the resources the Spark Cell has to offer.



Leaders from the base established the Spark Cell as a space where Airmen can think creatively and explore different software, equipment and models, including a 3D printer and laser cutter. Lt. Col. Peter Bulinski, 97th AMW Innovation Center director, emphasized that everyone is invited to use the space.



“It really is a wing Spark Cell,” he said. “We want people from all across the base to bring their problems and ideas, however big or small. Let’s see how we can utilize our resources to solve problems and see how far we can take those solutions.”



The Spark Cell has been used for different projects including Next Generation Leash System, a new leash for military working dogs, and the WiGL, Wireless-electric Grid LAN, which can be used by security forces defenders.



Students from the 97th Training Squadron have started to utilize the space throughout their training. Airman 1st Class Andrew Eddy, 97th TRS Airman in training, is currently helping at the Spark Cell and has gotten familiar with the space and what it can offer other students.



“Many of my peers have great ideas, but are unfamiliar with the space,” he said. “Working in the Spark Cell has given me the chance to help them. I can help them figure out the 3D printer and the laser printer, and any small problems they may have with the space.”



The quarterly workshops are meant as brief introductions for Airmen who are interested in using the Spark Cell, but do not know where to start. The Spark Cell is open 24/7 and manned from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be contacted at (580) 481-7142.

