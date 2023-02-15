Sgt. 1st Class Lori Lawson wins state and region Recruiter of the Year

FRANKFORT, KY – “The best thing is I get to change lives every day.”



Sgt. 1st Class Lori Lawson takes home the Army National Guard recruiter of the year award for the state and region competition.



This past year, Lawson who is assigned to Kentucky Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Bravo company, was awarded state recruiter of the year. For a recruiter to win Kentucky’s competition, a recruiter must have the most recruits put in the guard within that fiscal year.



By winning the state award, she was able to compete at regions where 9 other recruiters competed against one another in a board style format. Lawson came out on top and won recruiter of the year for region 3. This sends her to the national competition in March.



Sgt. 1st Class Lawson had a mission to put in 20 recruits and was able to best that by six to get a total of 26 recruits in the Kentucky Army National Guard. This fiscal year, she has already gone above and beyond by already meeting her recruiting mission numbers within the first quarter of FY23.



Command Sgt. Maj. Johnnie Parton, Recruiting and Retention Battalion Command Sergeant Major, said “Sgt. 1st Class Lawson continues to demonstrate a passion for changing lives and recruiting profession. She’s in perpetual motion of extremely high achievement through dedication and mission focus.”



Lawson was prior service in the Marine Corps and re-joined the Kentucky Army National Guard after a 13-year break in service. She made it her mission upon getting back in to become a recruiter. “I got to know more about the guard and who we are. I want your job; I want to change lives” Lawson said. After boarding for a recruiting job several times, she was selected to be a recruiter in her hometown.



Lawson’s recruiting efforts cover Madison County and is the primary military liaison for Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.



“I get up everyday thinking I have the best job in the world! The best thing I get to do is to change lives”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:16 Story ID: 438545 Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Lori Lawson wins state and region Recruiter of the Year, by SSG Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.