Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Wildlife

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Whitetail deer are shown Jan. 27, 2023, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Whitetail deer are shown Jan. 27, 2023, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation’s deer population is monitored regularly by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. It’s estimated that thousands of deer populate Fort McCoy’s 60,000 acres of land. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy) see less | View Image Page

Whitetail deer are shown Jan. 27 and Feb. 10, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The installation’s deer population is monitored regularly by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



It’s estimated that thousands of deer populate Fort McCoy’s 60,000 acres of land.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”