    Master Sgt. Natasha Smith: Black History Month Commentary

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    I come from a background of military parents. At a very young age the 3 C’s were instilled into me: Character, Compassion and Commitment. This is what brings me into the workplace daily to make a difference in one person’s life each day, even if it is just a simple, “Hello”.

    A defining moment in my career and life occurred while I was deployed in Iraq with a Airman that had extensive injures after being attacked. The doctors explained to the Airmen that he had lost his legs in the attack and the only question he had, “When can I go back out to be with my men.”

    This was one of the most profound moments of my Air Force career. It made it evident that we complain about small things, but although this Airman had lost his very limbs, his heart was with the men and women of the Armed Forces.

    He was committed to fighting and protecting our very nation. “Who am I to complain about working 16 hours a day, not getting my lunch on time, not being able to leave work on time or working 5-6 days straight? What are we here for if its not to support and defend!!!”

    My children are my inspiration. They inspire me to be a better mother, daughter, sister and Airman! It is my mission to show them there is nothing to hard for them to accomplish. I reach far beyond the stars, so they know they can reach further. Often, our own insecurities get in the way of our greatness!

    My heritage has helped me embrace change and not judge others and their beliefs because we all come from various backgrounds with different cultures, values, and beliefs. It is my purpose to leave a generation of Airman who can continue to carry the torch.

    I describe myself as a God-fearing woman who loves her family and lives daily to make a change in the lives of others. It is my mission to depart little nuggets (words of wisdom) into people’s life whenever I am given the opportunity. I live by the motto, “In order to have friends you must first be friendly”.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
