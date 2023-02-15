436th CS Airman steps up to lead

“It was really difficult, but at the end of the day, it just needed to get done,” said Senior Airman Alejandra Flores-Torres, 436th Communications Squadron cyber security technician.



The 436th CS wing cyber security office is divided into two sections: information security and communication security (COMSEC). To accomplish the mission in the COMSEC section, a senior noncommissioned officer manages the dissemination of cryptographic material across the base.



However, in the fall of 2022, Flores-Torres found herself to be the highest ranking member in her office.



“The handling of certain accounts across the base falls under a sergeant's scope of responsibility and we didn’t have that,” said Flores-Torres.



For two and a half months, acting as the senior noncommissioned officer for her section, she managed 30 accounts, which oversaw 283 members across base. Overall, she worked 400 hours in the position.



“All the questions were coming through our shop and I was making sure everybody had what they needed so they could operate efficiently,” said Flores-Torres.



Flores-Torres humbly said that she enjoys being given extra tasks to prove her efficiency in her career.



“I was happy that my squadron had faith in me to give me that position,” said Flores-Torres. “They gave me the space to grow and to lead the airmen and agencies in my office.”



Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Bryan, 436th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, said Flores-Torres is a phenomenal Airman.



“Her dedication and superior performance within her daily duties have gone above and beyond what is typically expected from someone in the Airman tier,” said Bryan.



After first enlisting in the military from Puerto Rico, Flores-Torres expressed that she loves being of service and that other women in the military inspire her every day.



“When I joined, I definitely looked up to all the women in high positions,” said Flores-Torres.



Bryan expresses that Flores-Torres possesses enthusiasm and has been a catalyst to the success of the wing cybersecurity office.



“Flores-Torres has proven herself to be an exceptional leader and peer mentor with a reputation for excellence on every project or task asked of her,” said Bryan. “It has truly been an honor serving with her.”

