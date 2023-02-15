Courtesy Photo | The planning committee of ‘The Legacy of the Warrior and the Fort Sill Soldier’...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The planning committee of ‘The Legacy of the Warrior and the Fort Sill Soldier’ event to be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, was treated to a sample of Indian Tacos Prepared by Chef Danny Mayberry (affectionately known as Chef Danny) at the Historic Patriot Club. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Ethan Briner, MWR Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Advisor) see less | View Image Page

How a simple piece of fry bread can strengthen bonds between the Native American and Fort Sill communities

Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, Field Artillery, and descendant of Quanah Parker



FORT SILL, Okla. (Feb. 9. 2023) – The planning committee of ‘The Legacy of the Warrior and the Fort Sill Soldier’ event to be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, was treated to a sample of Indian Tacos Prepared by Chef Danny Mayberry (affectionately known as Chef Danny) at the Historic Patriot Club.



The planning committee included the Fort Sill Museum members, the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache-Indian Veterans Organization, Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, from the Marine Detachment, Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry, Dr. Katheryn Briner from the Comanche Nation Academy, Chaplain, Maj. Lisa Northway, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and other Fort Sill Garrison Teammates.



For the first time in Fort Sill’s 154-year history, Native American “Indian Tacos” were made from scratch by Chef Danny in the kitchen of the Historic Patriot Club. Mrs. Tina Parker Emhoolah, Quanah Parker’s Great-Great-Granddaughter volunteered her time and a tried-and-true recipe to teach Chef Danny how to make Indian Fry Bread. But she did way more than that. In the teaching of how to make fry bread, it is more than just water and flour. Mrs. Emhoolah expressed to Chef Danny the spirituality of Native American cooking. The process of the way, direction, and order in which the ingredients are placed in the pan, bowl and skillet, and the mood when cooking have spiritual connections to Native Americans.



Once the initial fry bread “class” was complete and Chef Danny had made his first batch, Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, the great-great-great-grandson of Chief Quanah Parker was the first to taste Chef Danny’s newly acquired skill of making Native American fry bread. In the traditional Native American way, Mrs. Emhoolah packed up the extra fry bread Chef Danny made, and Lt. Col. Brice shared the freshly made “bread” with Fort Sill teammates in the garrison headquarters, MWR, and the military personnel division in the welcome center.



In true Field Artillery fashion, Chef Danny is now trained, qualified, and certified in how to make Fry bread and Indian Tacos for both small and large groups, enough to feed an Army and the Marines.



Thank you, Ms. Tenille Russell, Fort Sill MWR Business Operations Director, for your assistance, patience, and contributions to growing the capability and awareness to the greater Lawton/Fort Sill Community as we work to increase the patrons of the Fort Sill Patriot Club and other Fort Sill MWR facilities. Dr. Scott Neel, and Noel Scarfone, thank you for your contributions from the Fort Sill Museum and for helping to preserve the rich history of the Native American and Fort Sill. To Mr. Ethan Briner, MWR Special Events Coordinator, thank you for your tireless efforts to increase the opportunities for our Soldiers, families, and community by bringing the entire community together in a fun and positive manner.



Serving Indian Tacos at the Patriot Club provides our Fort Sill Community the experience of local Native American “home cooking” loved by the Lawton community to Soldiers and Families on Fort Sill who may otherwise never have the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Native American dish.