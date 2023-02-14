Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB, Army, Coalition contractors meet local vendors

    KUWAIT

    02.14.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait -- Over the past few weeks, Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary
    Contracting Squadron, Soldiers from the 408th Contracting Support Brigade, and coalition partners
    attended several conferences with local Kuwaiti vendors offering insight into how contracting with the
    U.S. military works.

    These conferences gave local vendors a chance to show the military contracting teams what services
    they have to offer and also allowed the contractors to educate the vendors on how to apply for military
    contracts.

    “The intent behind these conferences is to engage with the local economy and bridge the gap between
    the military and local vendors,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nelson Vargas, the 386th ECONS Base
    Operations and Support Flight section chief.

    While AASAB military contractors have been doing business with local vendors for decades, their
    attendance at these types of events only started recently.

    “The fact that we are doing this now is a huge positive step toward how we are going to do business in
    the future,” said Vargas. “These opportunities give us those face-to-face interactions we need in order
    to build enduring partnerships.”

    This was also the first time members from the Italian Task Force Air Kuwait and the Canadian Joint Task
    Force Impact attended a local conference focusing on how Kuwaiti businesses can partner with the U.S.
    military.

    “We were so excited to have our Italian and Canadian partners with us,” said U.S. Air Force Captain
    Mandi Johnson, 386th ECONS director of operations. “In the future we are planning to make it a joint
    conference. Our allies have services and commodities they need to purchase from the local community
    too.”

    The 386th ECONS, 408th CSB, Italian, and Canadian contractors all plan on presenting at the next local
    vendor day as AASAB continues its sustained presence in Kuwait.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 06:28
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AASAB, Army, Coalition contractors meet local vendors, by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS

