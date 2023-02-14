AASAB, Army, Coalition contractors meet local vendors

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait -- Over the past few weeks, Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary

Contracting Squadron, Soldiers from the 408th Contracting Support Brigade, and coalition partners

attended several conferences with local Kuwaiti vendors offering insight into how contracting with the

U.S. military works.



These conferences gave local vendors a chance to show the military contracting teams what services

they have to offer and also allowed the contractors to educate the vendors on how to apply for military

contracts.



“The intent behind these conferences is to engage with the local economy and bridge the gap between

the military and local vendors,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nelson Vargas, the 386th ECONS Base

Operations and Support Flight section chief.



While AASAB military contractors have been doing business with local vendors for decades, their

attendance at these types of events only started recently.



“The fact that we are doing this now is a huge positive step toward how we are going to do business in

the future,” said Vargas. “These opportunities give us those face-to-face interactions we need in order

to build enduring partnerships.”



This was also the first time members from the Italian Task Force Air Kuwait and the Canadian Joint Task

Force Impact attended a local conference focusing on how Kuwaiti businesses can partner with the U.S.

military.



“We were so excited to have our Italian and Canadian partners with us,” said U.S. Air Force Captain

Mandi Johnson, 386th ECONS director of operations. “In the future we are planning to make it a joint

conference. Our allies have services and commodities they need to purchase from the local community

too.”



The 386th ECONS, 408th CSB, Italian, and Canadian contractors all plan on presenting at the next local

vendor day as AASAB continues its sustained presence in Kuwait.

