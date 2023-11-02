USS Gerald R. Ford Hosts Black History Month Celebration

Photo By Seaman Simon Pike | 230211-N-JJ744-1032 Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tyrese Beasley, left, and Chief Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Simon Pike | 230211-N-JJ744-1032 Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tyrese Beasley, left, and Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Arlen Royal, from Pittsburgh, both assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), act out their sketch talk segment "Barber Shop Talks" during a Black History Month celebration, Feb. 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN — The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) hosted a celebration in honor of Black History Month sponsored by the ship’s Multicultural Heritage Committee, Feb. 11, 2023.

The celebration highlighted Black Americans’ many achievements and cultural connections in this country.

“Anyone [who] has stepped, worked in or visited a Black barbershop understands the rich culture that is connected to a Black barbershop,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tyrese Beasley, the lead event planner of the Multicultural Heritage Committee. “Black barbershops are so much more than a skillful establishment where men and women go to receive a haircut. Black barbershops have long been and will continue to be a central hub for the Black community. Also, a place to congregate, share and overall embrace a society.”

Black history is expressed throughout the armed forces. In fact, it was Ford’s very own namesake, President Gerald R. Ford, who not only was the first president to officially recognize Black History Month, but he also expanded it from a week to an entire month in 1976.

It is important to remember the struggles and successes of Black Americans throughout history, and to honor, celebrate and understand their history.

“You want to think that everyone gets the same opportunity, but when I first came in, there were a lot of times where you were questioned, and was it about anything other than my professional trait,” said Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Arlen Royal from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, attached to the air department. “As time goes on and things change, history changes and you come to realize that sometimes people are scared of the things they don’t know. So, we have to give them that history to understand we’re all created equal regardless of what your color looks like, it shouldn’t define who you are.”

When Sailors take their first steps into boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, many may not realize the building they stepped into was commemorated for Black History Month.

“That building was commemorated from the ‘Golden Thirteen,’” said Beasley. “The Golden Thirteen were the first U.S. Navy Black commissioned officers.”

During the celebration, the guest speakers spoke about their experiences as Black Americans in the Navy.

“I did not want to be a statistic, if everyone knows what I mean, so I joined the Navy to travel and beat the statistic,” said Chief Warrant Officer Kellee Reed, from Chicago, the communications officer aboard Ford. “I have been in 22 years and when I started, there were less people that looked like me, in a room. It is always difficult when you are the different one. Just being able to compete and feel equal, that has been a struggle.”

Originally written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson, and dubbed as the Black national anthem by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was performed by Beasley during the celebration. A historical skit and dance performance were presented by the ship’s Multicultural Heritage Committee.

The celebration concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and a speech from the commanding officer.

“It’s a great thing that we were able to celebrate Black History Month tonight,” said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer. “Our core values of the U.S. Navy; Honor, Courage, Commitment, all three of those things we have to do and actually preserve.”

Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability.

