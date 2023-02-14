Sidebar: Q&A on International Security Seminar with Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Ryan Gentry

(Editor’s note: Due to timing, Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Gentry’s answers were not returned early enough for inclusion in the “West Point hosts, offers discussion platform to regional, global security at the International Security Seminar” story. However, his answers will be presented in Q&A form as a sidebar to the main story.)



** Class of 2024 Cadet Kenneth Ryan Gentry, “Terrorism and International Order” panels during the International Security Seminar, also the Cadet-in-Charge of the International Affairs Forum.



1. What is your major? How did you get involved with the seminar?

“I’m an International Affairs major. I got involved through the Department of Social Sciences and the Combating Terrorism Center, who wanted me to be a rapporteur with the panels on terrorism and international order. I am also the Cadet-in-Charge of the International Affairs Forum, and led a moderated discussion with the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, during the conference.”



2. Talk about your piece/involvement in the seminar and how important it was to you to be a part of it?

“As a rapporteur, I was able to see the innerworkings of academic conferences and was able to advance my own research as a result. The conversations and panels allowed me to gain a better understanding of the impact of terrorism around the world and assisted in my personal development and interest in the role of academia in researching these issues.”



3. What interested you about being involved/part take in the discussions on Terrorism and International Order?

“As a terrorism studies minor, I was fascinated to learn more about how the military perceives the challenges associated with terrorism compared to the civilian and academic realm. While international terrorism creates a variety of implications across multiple spectrums, the combination of both perspectives helps to create a more cohesive understanding.”



4. What do you hope everyone takes away from this experience, especially yourself having met with people from several backgrounds and experience levels involving in the international community?

“I hope people can take away and internalize the diverse perspectives shared at the seminar. It can be extremely problematic to exist in a policy or decision-making “echo-chamber,” and the best way to supplement our strategy and policy is through engaging with our foreign partners and the international community.”



5. What was the most poignant piece of your panel/discussion that you feel will stick with you going forward?

“The impact of foreign fighter reintegration. Dr. Erin McFee’s research noted how former members of al-Shabab could become strategic allies to assist in security building. I think this subcomponent of research on terrorism and security building is underappreciated and should be discussed more — especially at West Point.”



6. One of the main messages of the seminar is “Bridging Alliances,” the title of the plenary roundtable, and how important is this message to everyone involved?

“This message is vital for both our national security priorities and as a basis for cadet development. In an environment where the international liberal world order is constantly being challenged, our success will be measured by the alliances and relationships we build and maintain. While our partnerships might begin with combining our shared values, they will only survive through continuous dialogues and mutual respect.”



7. Why was it important to you to be a part of this seminar and be involved with international affairs?

“As a cadet and future Army officer, an understanding of the ‘big picture’ is essential for our development. West Point’s position as an institution combines the civilian-military relationship in a unique way, as cadets regularly have opportunities to interact and discuss policy issues with our civilian counterparts. Indeed, the growth of this seminar in future years to engage more cadets in a professional academic environment will serve to bolster our awareness and understanding of the profession we are about to join.”



8. How did you get involved with the International Affairs Forum?

“I got involved with the International Affairs Forum through instructors in SOSH and cadets who were passionate about discussing International Relations. I became the CIC last year and have led multiple events with high-level officials and policy makers, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, Ambassador John Sullivan and many others.



9. How important/exciting was it to have the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces talk to you/participate in a roundtable especially from a strategic perspective of where they are situated from the Ukraine War?

“This roundtable was vital for the strategic aims of West Point and cadet development. Not only does it provide a fresh perspective for cadets from a European power on the war in Ukraine, but it also provides an opportunity for European leaders to engage with future officers. While the outcome of the Ukraine War is still developing, our alliances and partnerships with European nations will become increasingly important in future years.”



10. Talk about your experience meeting the Polish cadets and general, and how important is that in growing those relationships?

“The Polish Chief of Defense was a figure larger than life — and many cadets found his perspective invaluable for their development and interests in European affairs. Our partnership with the Polish Armed Forces is a privilege that we do not take for granted. Sooner than we realize, we will be in the arena: making the decisions and crafting policy. The more we can practice our diplomacy and relationship-building skills, the better we will be able to serve the Army in the future.”

