Get glimpse of housing quality of life advantages

Photo By Angie Thorne | Spc. Ayanna Rich plays with 6-month-old daughter, Ariyah, after picking her up from...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Spc. Ayanna Rich plays with 6-month-old daughter, Ariyah, after picking her up from on-post daycare. She is able to enjoy more quality time with her daughter because she lives close to Ariyah’s child development center. This is just one of the benefits of living in on-post housing. see less | View Image Page

Spc. Kelly Acevedo

Public Affairs Office



FORT POLK, La — The men and women who answer the call to serve and win the nation’s wars deserve a comfortable lifestyle away from the field. It is important to live in a place where their Family can feel secure and excited about their new home.

That is why The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk has prioritized housing conditions for families on the installation.

The stress that comes with moving can be minimized when deciding to live on post. Tenants can benefit from the amenities offered such as community centers, pools and newly renovated homes. On-post residents can expect their commutes from home to be shorter and more relaxed when not having to enter the installation’s access points.

Spc. Ayanna Rich, stationed with the Shira Dental Clinic, Dental Activity, feels that living on post has made life easy for her and her 6-month-old daughter, Ariyah.

“I only have to drive 15 minutes max to get anywhere. I don’t feel rushed and there’s hardly ever any traffic,” Rich said.

For parents, it can be difficult to balance personal schedules and children’s routines. Luckily, the base offers one elementary school and four child development centers close to the three neighborhoods on post.

“Living five minutes away from my daughter’s daycare is the biggest benefit of living on post. There’s usually a long line outside the gate in the mornings so it’s a luxury to not have to wake up extra early to do physical training in the morning. Having the hospital close is helpful too in case of emergencies,” Rich said.

The community center in her neighborhood keeps her informed of upcoming events, activities and neighborhood news via email. “The neighborhood is safe and welcoming. The community center has been very helpful,” Rich said.

Utilities such as water, gas, and electricity are included when living on post. Weekly trash pick up is available as well.

In 2018, Corvias announced their renovation project for the installation. The project entailed rejuvenation for housing, upgraded base infrastructure and maintenance care for homes. Since then, Corvias has used solar energy solutions, and administered a stormwater management plan to help reduce pollution from stormwater runoff. These projects have helped reduce the carbon footprint of the base.

The campaign has put Families first and improved quality of life.

For anyone preparing for a permanent change of station to Fort Polk, consider living on post to help mitigate the stress that comes with moving. The on-post housing office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and available to anyone with questions or concerns at (337) 537-5000.