USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen | U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen | U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Donald O. Myrick, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386 AEW command chief, pose for a photo in front of "The Rock" at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023. As the theatre gateway, AASAB is the entry and exit point for U.S. Central Command, meaning all personnel and cargo must pass through Kuwait prior to moving to their respective areas of operations. This mission directly enables USTRANSCOM’s mission of projecting and sustaining credible combat power globally at a time and place of this Nation’s choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen) see less | View Image Page

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, command senior enlisted leader for USTRANSCOM, made a stop at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023, to see the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing actively support the USTRANSCOM mission of conducting globally integrated mobility operations.



As the U.S. Central Command theater gateway, AASAB is the entry and exit point for all personnel and cargo passing through Kuwait prior to moving to their respective areas of operation. This enables the projection and sustainment of military power around the world.



“Our Airmen bring a lot to the fight when it comes to supporting rapid global mobility,” said U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th AEW commander. “Between AASAB and Cargo City, we transport 144,000 tons of cargo and 80,000 passengers a year to joint and coalition forces in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility.”



During the visit, Van Ovost interacted with the hard working Airmen who support the C-130J Super Hercules mission as the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. Van Ovost also witnessed Cargo City operations as the largest aerial port of debarkation in the Middle East.



“The success of our mission depends on our greatest strategic advantage – our people,” said Van Ovost. “The dedicated professionals at Ali Al Salem Air Base exemplify what it means to maintain and capitalize on this advantage. Through dedication and innovation, they deliver the highest caliber of combat power and theater support. In addition, they continue to foster an exceptional relationship with the forces of Kuwait; a relationship critical to our access, basing, and overflight and vital to supporting U.S. missions and regional stability.”



AASAB will continue to expertly deliver combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility at any time and place.