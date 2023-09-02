NAMRU San Antonio hosts 4th Edition of Mission Possible

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 9, 2023) – Military and support personnel assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the fourth edition of “Mission Possible,” an information-sharing event held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.
The purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the three science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.
