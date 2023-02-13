Celebrate your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day and beyond with savings in Commissary Sales Flyers for Feb. 13-26

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Feb. 13-26 is offering...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Feb. 13-26 is offering customers even greater ways to celebrate their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day and beyond with savings on all the sweets, snacks, drinks, and meal ingredients like fresh produce and meat, for their candlelight dinners. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) for Feb. 13- 26 is offering customers even greater ways to celebrate their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day and beyond with savings on all the sweets, snacks, drinks, and meal ingredients like fresh produce and meat, for their candlelight dinners.



Customers can also further their commissary savings through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program. YES! offers extra savings and value on the products customers buy the most. Look for the orange YES! label in the flyer or on store shelves.



For those who want to reach an even higher level of savings beyond already low commissary prices, check out the Savvy Shopper sales flyer for the best deals around.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Tuna Couscous Salad (https://www.commissaries.com/recipes/tuna-couscous-salad). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has made the shopping convenience even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access DeCA’s Commissary CLICK2GO online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “New Year, Fresh Start.” Customers can enter MyMilitarySavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five Commissary Gift Cards. To see official rules, go to MMSGiveaways.com. Limit one entry per person.



• “Nature Made $1,000 Commissary Gift Card Giveaway.” Twenty winners will be selected to win a $50 Commissary Gift Card. Visit https://familymedia.com/naturemade/ to enter.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” (https://www.boxtops4education.com/) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Please join the Purina Military Cat Club if you own a cat at https://www.militarycatclub.com. During February, two patrons have the chance to win a Smart Litterbox Monitor System (https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests).

