IWTC Monterey Welcomes their First Female Senior Enlisted Leader

Courtesy Photo | Master Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Laura Stout, Senior Enlisted Leader, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, addressed student Sailors and staff at one of her first command quarters formations after arriving on-board.

MONTEREY, Calif. – Language has always been an interest of Master Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Laura Stout, and she has served as Navy linguist for the past 25 years before being selected as Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey’s first female Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL).



IWTC Monterey is the first stop on a Sailor’s journey to becoming a linguist, now after more than two decades, Stout has returned as the top enlisted Sailor for the command.



A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., Stout joined the Navy as an undesignated Sailor and upon completion of her enlistment, planned to return to Florida to become a high school Spanish teacher. However, a Link Magazine containing the cryptologic technician interpretive (CTI) detailer’s contact information coupled with a conversation with a female leader in Groton, Conn., where she was stationed onboard the USS Oak Ridge (ARDM 1), led her down the path to becoming a CTI. She was later promoted to mess management specialist 3rd class, and on the same day as the arrival of her results, she received orders to attend language training at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, Calif.



“Having an honest conversation with a lieutenant who asked me about my goals and direction in the Navy, and Chief Jim Murphy, the CTI detailer at the time, taking my call and walking me through the process to request a rating, are the reasons I am a linguist in the Navy today.”



Stout challenged herself taking a tour outside of the information warfare domain where she was ultimately promoted to master chief while stationed at the Senior Enlisted Academy in Newport, Rhode Island. After that tour, she transferred to staff duty with the Chief of Naval Personnel in the Office of the Navy Senior Language Authority, OPNAV N13F, serving as the principal advisor for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture policy and programs. Upon completion of her tour with OPNAV, she was selected to fill the position of SEL for IWTC Monterey.



“I’ve had a very diverse career as a linguist,” Stout said of the job titles she’s held. “I’ve been incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to work as a cryptologic linguist onboard ships and aircraft, while also being a part of Naval Education and Training Command’s street to fleet training pipeline. Diversity in assignments and embracing unique opportunities has enabled me to grow as a linguist and a leader.”



Stout said a lot has changed in the past 25 years. She sees more women in command and leadership rolls than ever before. During her time in the Navy, she has served at eight commands, including time onboard surface vessels, and a tour at Recruit Training Command as a recruit division commander.



“It’s imperative for Sailors to see representation of what they want to be and what they can be within the ranks,” said Stout. “Women are now actively recruited for all ratings, and as commissioned officers, and are no longer secret code breakers hidden from the world like the women breaking codes during World War II. Their exceptional accomplishments are detailed in the book Code Girls by Liza Mundy.”



Stout said she enjoys talking to Sailors about the different opportunities the Navy has to offer and the value of diversity and inclusion.



“A more diverse and inclusive Navy that values people as its greatest asset is a Navy that can and will win wars,” said Stout.



“I feel incredibly honored to have an opportunity to return to Monterey and serve as the Senior Enlisted Leader for Information Warfare Training Command Monterey,” said Stout. “I work with a phenomenal staff of incredibly talented military and civilian professionals who spend their days mentoring, guiding, leading, and training the next generation of linguists. I am completely humbled by this experience.”



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.