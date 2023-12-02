Space-A Service Returns to Sioux City, Iowa.

Space available air transportation is back up and running at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa. Space-A is a program targeted towards active-duty members, guard, reserve, and military retirees for free travel.



Space-A has been in effect since the 185th was converted in the early-2000s. Due to COVID-19 requirements and the Sioux City Gateway Airport runway closure that occurred in 2022, Space-A had been suspended for almost three years.



According to Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Christensen, the 185th ARW Superintendent of Air Transportation Function, the Space-A program is meant to boost morale and offer traveling opportunities.



“Space-A is a privilege that is extended to all of our military members, their spouses and any retirees,” said Christensen. “It is a way for a military member or retiree to take the time to go travel and use the opportunity of where our aircraft are going for their own morale purposes.”



Christensen said, that travelers can use the Air Mobility Command travel page to access all the answers to their Space-A travel questions. He also added that travelers could simply call the Air Terminal Office in Sioux City for questions on travel eligibility and enrollment.



“People get overwhelmed with the rules and regulations that surround Space-A, but it is actually very simple”, said Christensen.



Christensen explained that once an individual’s travel eligibility is figured out, the traveler must fill out an Air Mobility Command form 140. The form can be found on the new Air Terminal Page on the 185th ARW webpage.



Christensen added that Space-A opportunities that depart Sioux City will be posted only up to 72 hours in advance to the public due to operational security.



Travelers who take advantage of the Space-A program must stay vigilant and make sure they have the necessary funds to return home in case there are no available flights.



“Here at the 185th ARW, the air crew is awesome,” said Christensen. “They are going to take good care of you. They are going to communicate and do everything they can to make sure you get home, but sometimes that doesn’t happen so just make sure you are prepared.”



Christensen explained that the Space-A program is a way for the military to give back to the service members and retirees who have sacrificed time away from their families.



“This is a great way to take a hop to somewhere that you normally wouldn’t plan on going and enjoy your time there, said Christensen.”

