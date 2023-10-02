AMC employees honored for selfless service, impacts to mission

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – From budget support and money saving initiatives to readiness improvements and employee development, 11 Army Materiel Command employees set themselves apart.



For their exceptional work, these employees are being recognized with the AMC Employee of the Quarter award for the second quarter, fiscal year 2022. The AMC Employee of the Quarter program recognizes Army Civilian and military personnel whose contributions made a direct positive impact on the command's mission goals during the quarter. Awardees help grow a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention and improving employee engagement.



“AMC could not have the worldwide impacts it has without the hard work and selfless service of our great workforce,” said AMC Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny. “Our employees of the quarter represent the best of the best, and I am honored to recognize these teammates whose contributions have directly supported Army readiness.”



Among the honorees is Michael Mueller, a fiscal law attorney at AMC’s headquarters. He tackles funding issues that range from how to fund a reception to how to fund a big command initiative, identifying the correct appropriations and providing recommendations to decision makers. Mueller said every day as a fiscal law attorney is different.



“I like the people I work with. I enjoy my clients,” Mueller said. “It’s often challenging, but it’s a lot of fun, sort of like a puzzle.”



Every day also brings new challenges for Camille Hodge, a country program manager at U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. She is responsible for the U.S. Southern Command/U.S. Northern Command regional office, managing nine programs and acting as a liaison between customers and AMC’s Life Cycle Management Commands. Whatever the USASAC supports – which includes disasters, human trafficking and more – Hodge said the work has visible impacts.



“You’re able to see we’re providing our foreign partners with equipment they can use,” Hodge said.



USASAC recognized Hodge as its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 Employee of the Quarter as well. She said the AMC recognition surprised her and that it feels good to be recognized.



AMC also recognized Mark Dithmer, a budget analyst with Aviation and Missile Command, for his contributions in support of the fiscal year 2024 budget estimate submission for logistics operations to AMC, as well as his efforts ensuring budget data was thoroughly and accurately formulated during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. For him, this award is a testament to the encouragement of his team.



“When I onboarded, Wayne Bruno told me that I was joining a great organization,” Dithmer said. “Selection as an AMC Employee of the Quarter is validation of the thoughtful leadership and selfless support of the logistics operations supply management, Army team, the Army Working Capital Fund, G-8 and the AMCOM community. Their selfless personal investment into me and professional excellence led to my recognition.”



Listed below are all 11 employees who are being recognized for the second quarter, fiscal year 2022



- Michael Mueller, Headquarters, AMC – Honored for exceptional service as attorney advisor, fiscal law, resource management directorate, headquarters, AMC from April 2022 to June 2022. Mueller’s extraordinary performance ensured successful mission accomplishment.



- Mark Dithmer, AMCOM – Honored for exceptional service as budget analyst, Army Working Capital Fund division, G-8, AMCOM from April 2022 to June 2022. Dithmer made significant contributions in support of the fiscal year 2024 budget estimate submission for logistics operations to AMC. He ensured budget data was thoroughly and accurately formulated during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.



- Jeffrey Stablein, Army Sustainment Command – Honored for exceptional service as contracting officer representative, Logistics Readiness Center, Presidio of Monterey, California, ASC from April 2022 to June 2022. Stablein enhanced the Army Global Logistics Enterprise contract and the Full Food Service contract through his efforts to ensure that contracted food service compliance supported the Program Objective Memorandum’s overall food program, resulting in a May 2022 Organization Inspection program score of 98%.



- Paul Carter Jr., Chemical Materials Activity – Honored for exceptional service as compliance inspection specialist, Chemical Surety and Compliance Office, Pueblo Chemical Depot, Chemical Materials Activity from April 2022 to June 2022. Carter’s diligent efforts and attention to detail have significantly contributed to the Pueblo Chemical Depot’s readiness in securing the chemical stockpile and capabilities for incident response. He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering support for Army goals and initiatives in strengthening the diversity of the workforce.



- Megan Monahan, Communications-Electronics Command – For exceptional service as lead logistics management specialist, Integrated Logistics Support Center, CECOM from April 2022 to June 2022. Monahan distinguished herself by closing 75% of the Husky Mounted Detection System transition to sustainment conditions within less than one year, gaining 98% incorporation of comments into nine acquisition documents and presenting a well-designed Intelligence Electronic Welfare & Sensor Town Hall spotlight.



- Aurora Castaneda, Installation Management Command – For exceptional service as deputy director resource management, IMCOM from April 2022 to June 2022. Castaneda coordinated funding for continuation of the Army ’s Visa Passport Automated System and Passport Matters contract. Castaneda was a large contributor to many facets of Installation Management Command’s Program Objective Memorandum 24-28 build and submission, articulating notable risk in programs and championing IMCOM requirements.



- Raymond Collins, Joint Munitions Command – Honored for exceptional service as materials examiner and identifier supervisor, environmental division, Blue Grass Army Depot, JMC from April 2022 to June 2022. Collins led the Qualified Recycling Program initiative to establish an Internal Bid Sale concept to sell scrap wood to the Blue Grass Army Depot workforce to overcome an accumulation of wood waste. His efforts generated $12,000 in revenue for the depot and contributed to an overall cost savings of $250,000.



- Howard Scales III, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command – Honored for exceptional service as marine cargo specialist, Transportation Company Detachment North Sea, 838th Transportation Battalion, SDDC from April 2022 to June 2022. Scales distinguished himself through exceptionally meritorious service in support of Defender 22 deployment operations at the port of Esbjerg, Denmark.



- Letoshia Abell, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – For exceptional service as administrative officer, TACOM from April 2022 to June 2022. Abell championed diversity, equity and inclusion through her leadership. She led the Watervliet Arsenal’s participation in the Be Everything You Are Career Fair and has been a powerful change agent in the Arsenal’s effort to implement TACOM’s updated hiring policy.



- Tiffany McCoy, U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Honored for exceptional service as financial management analyst, U.S. Army Financial Management Command from April 2022 to June 2022. McCoy developed and implemented a Business Objects training course for end users of the General Funds Enterprise Business System. The new Business Objects course helped drive the Army’s transformation from the Business Intelligence Business Explorer Portfolio to Business Intelligence Business Objects. McCoy also helped develop video training material for the Forces Command Business Objects course.



- Camille Hodge, USASAC – Honored for exceptional service as country program manager, USASAC from April 2022 to June 2022. Hodge coached, trained and mentored student interns on the Foreign Military Sales process in support of the Bell 412EPX Aircraft to Guatemala. She conducted three professional development trainings to student interns, covering topics such as, writing skills, Foreign Military Sales case development and how to execute a video teleconference with Foreign Military Sales partners.

