Fort Meade Garrison Commander Invites Residents to Community Socials

FORT MEADE, Md. (February 10, 2023) – Col. Michael A. Sapp, Fort George G. Meade garrison commander, announced that starting Feb. 15, in partnership with Corvias Property Management and garrison services, Fort Meade will host four community socials to increase communication and feedback from residents to improve the Fort Meade housing experience.



These socials are scheduled to be held in neighborhood community centers to give residents a chance to engage face-to-face with the garrison commander and subject matter experts from various installation entities.



During the socials, residents can communicate with organization representatives and receive resources from:

• Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center

• Directorate of Emergency Services

• Directorate of Human Resources

• Army Housing Office

• Child and Youth Services

• Corvias Property Management

• Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Directorate of Public Works

• American Water

• Kuhn Hall – Education and Resiliency Center

• Defense Commissary Agency

• Army and Air Force Exchange Services

• Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers



The Army Housing Office is working with the garrison and Corvias to create educational and accessible information sessions with key leaders and staff in the community.



"We are hoping that by being in the neighborhoods, it will make it easier for residents to stop by and give us feedback,” said Aimee Stafford, Fort Meade AHO Chief. “I would like to encourage residents to come by even if they cannot stay the whole time. You do not need to be there for the formal portion to participate.”



These community socials will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback to help improve their communities. During the event, residents are invited to stop in to speak with installation service representatives or pick up information handouts.



“We are excited to host the first series of Fort Meade community socials in partnership with the Garrison team,” said Corvias Assistant Operations Director, Brittney Dabney. “Now that COVID restrictions have eased, the team is eager to re-engage with residents in a more personal manner.”



“We hope that these events will allow a free flow of communication between the Corvias team, our Fort Meade partners, and the families which we all serve,” said Dabney. “We look forward to the opportunity to gain feedback and share more about what we are doing within the community to enhance resident experience.”



Upcoming community socials schedule:

Feb. 15 – Midway Common and Meuse Forest, Midway Common Community Center, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., formal presentation starts at 6 p.m.

March 1 – Reece Crossings, Reece Crossings Community Center, 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., formal presentation starts at 5:30 p.m.

March 15 – Heritage Park and Normandy Bluffs, Child and Youth Services School Age Center, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., formal presentation starts at 6 p.m.

March 29 – Potomac Place and Patriot Ridge, Potomac Place Community Center, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., formal presentation starts at 6 p.m.

