Souda Spotlight:

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Destini Smith

Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 17, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Destini Smith, a native of Sandy Valley, Nev., joined the Navy in May 2013 and arrived at NSA Souda Bay in June 2021. She currently works in the administration and production department for the Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay. She enjoys working with her team to ensure that NSA Souda Bay can issue, receive and store any and all ammunition that comes through the base.



Why did you join the Navy?



I joined the Navy because I felt like I wasn’t going anywhere. I knew I wanted to travel, but more importantly I wanted to do something to make my family proud.



What do you do at NSA Souda Bay?



I do the Ordnance Information System or OIS. I keep track of all the ammunitions that comes in and the quantity of the ammunition as well. I do the issuing and receiving paperwork side of things, but before that, I did the hands-on side of things like unloading and unloading ammunition. I really enjoyed being out in the field, but they needed more assistance in administration and chose me.



What role does your department play for NSA Souda Bay?



We issue ammunition to security. We also issue or receive any ammunition and munition that ships and teams coming through here need.



In your opinion, why do you think your work is so important to the mission?



You have to have your bullets. Security needs ammunition to stand their watch. If we weren’t here then security would be unable to fulfill their mission requirement and get all their training completed. We hold all the ammunition for security, and though it’s a large job, it’s not all we do. We help out the Fleet too. We send ammunition out to Bahrain, Rota and Sigonella as well. We are all a team and we all work together to complete the mission.



What is your favorite thing about the work you do at NSA Souda Bay?



I like being at work in general. My favorite thing is making sure that our team is ready and prepared to go out and do the work that they need to do.



What has been a career highlight here?



Everywhere you go you have to get requalified in everything, but I was able to get my qualification with Tomahawk missiles, which is cool because it is more of a Gunner Mate’s qualification. It’s different, so I was pretty excited about that. I do a lot of out-of-rate things with that, so it’s pretty unique. In the Aviation Ordnanceman world we have three main jobs, each more difficult than the last. We start out as a team member, then team lead and lastly team quality assurance safety observer. I have gone through all of them here. I am proud to say I advanced a lot in that way.



What are your long-term career goals?



I – of course – want to make rank. Then I want to go officer. I want to get started on school to make that goal happen.

When not at work, how do you spend your free time?

I have two dogs here. I spend a lot of time with them and I definitely get out and enjoy the food! I also really enjoy the gym. I am trying to get back into it and build my strength.



What is something you enjoy about living in Greece?



Something kind of fun is everyone thinks I’m Greek. So, I will go somewhere and they start taking to me really fast and I am not quite sure what they are saying. I just laugh it off and try my best. It’s fun for me.



What would you like Team Souda to know about your work?



We are here for you.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2023 09:03 Story ID: 438258 Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Souda Spotlight: Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Destini Smith, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.