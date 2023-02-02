Sailors and civilians serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point honored the life and service of a Sailor who recently passed away.
Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Thursday, February 2 at the MCAS Cherry Point Chapel to celebrate the memory of Hospitalman Luigi Di Giovanni. Giovanni passed away in late January, 2023.
“Whenever you were with him [Giovanni], he gave you his full attention, which is a very unique gift,” said Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during the ceremony.
Giovanni served in the clinic as a Pharmacy Technician. His daily duties required him to interact in person and on the phone with patients regarding their medication. Having recently immigrated to the United States from his home country of Italy, Giovanni quickly rose to the challenge of communicating about complex topics and situations in English. He joined the Navy in the hopes of becoming an officer and leveraging his education to serve in Physical Therapy.
“The Pharmacy has lost a warm, kind hearted friend.” said Hospitalman First Class Gabriela Tseh during the ceremony. “He would go above and beyond for patients.”
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 08:24
|Story ID:
|438257
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Life, Memory of Hospitalman Luigi Di Giovanni, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
