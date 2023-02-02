Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Life, Memory of Hospitalman Luigi Di Giovanni

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Raymond Weeks speaks during a memorial ceremony celebrating the...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Raymond Weeks speaks during a memorial ceremony celebrating the life of the late Hospitalman Luigi D. Giovanni held Thursday, February 2 at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Chapel. Giovanni served aboard the clinic as a Pharmacy Technician prior to his passing late January, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point honored the life and service of a Sailor who recently passed away.



Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Thursday, February 2 at the MCAS Cherry Point Chapel to celebrate the memory of Hospitalman Luigi Di Giovanni. Giovanni passed away in late January, 2023.



“Whenever you were with him [Giovanni], he gave you his full attention, which is a very unique gift,” said Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during the ceremony.

Giovanni served in the clinic as a Pharmacy Technician. His daily duties required him to interact in person and on the phone with patients regarding their medication. Having recently immigrated to the United States from his home country of Italy, Giovanni quickly rose to the challenge of communicating about complex topics and situations in English. He joined the Navy in the hopes of becoming an officer and leveraging his education to serve in Physical Therapy.



“The Pharmacy has lost a warm, kind hearted friend.” said Hospitalman First Class Gabriela Tseh during the ceremony. “He would go above and beyond for patients.”