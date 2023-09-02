NAVSTA Rota Reestablishes Diversity Committee

Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA) is reestablishing their diversity committee after three years when it was disbanded in 2020 due to COVID-19. The diversity committee is an important part of the base's ability to highlight and celebrate the different stories and backgrounds showcased within the community.



No stranger to running a diversity committee, Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Natalia Fraser, part of the Air Operations team at NAVSTA Rota, was selected to lead the committee and get it back on its feet. Fraser reported to NAVSTA back in May of 2022 from the USS Arlington (LPD 24) in Norfolk, Virginia, where she joined her first diversity committee.



As Fraser starts to rebuild she is hoping that holding events around the base will get the word out to NAVSTA service members that they’re here, and help increase participation.



“Slowly and surely, we're trying to really get back into it,” said Fraser. “Get more involvement and get it back up and running throughout the base. We want folks to know that even though it’s been stagnant, we're getting back in line.”



Meetings with the newly formed committee kicked off for the first time on January 17 of this year, and it’s slowly been gaining interest throughout the base.



"I think once we do our first official observance, Sailors and the rest of command will see that it's an actual committee,” said Fraser. “Once they see that we’re doing stuff and we’re active, I think we'll get more participation.”

Since Fraser has experience running a diversity committee, she said she was excited to see that many of the Sailors joining are at their first command.



“This is something new to them,” said Fraser. “Something new that they can bring forward their own ideas, make it their own, and bring their own experiences to make the Diversity Committee what it is.”



She said that having many voices in the committee leads to greater inclusivity, and is an important part of accurately representing Sailors from all walks of life.



“That’s what a Diversity Committee is, a Multicultural Diversity Heritage Committee,” said Fraser. “The Navy is diverse. It's one of the most diverse military branches in the world. So for us to educate and recognize the Americans and their contribution to American culture and to bring that out to the Sailors and DoD members here, I think it's something interesting and fun.”



For Sailors interested in learning more about the committee or in joining, meetings are currently held weekly on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the base Chapel.



As the committee gets started, service members at NAVSTA Rota can start to look forward to events happening throughout each month to highlight diversity. The celebrations will be based on the Defense of Equal Opportunity Management Institute monthly observances. For the month of February, the NAVSTA Rota community can look forward to a Black History Month event and weekly trivia on the Naval Station Rota Facebook page.



The Black History Month observance will be centered on the theme "Inspiring Change" and will be the first event hosted by the NAVSTA Diversity Committee. Open to the community, the event will start in the base Chapel at 10: 30 a.m. on February 10, and then move to the Fellowship Hall for a reception and time to view a museum put together by the committee featuring influential figures that brought historic change.



“Tell a friend, tell a Sailor,” said Fraser. “Bring a friend, bring a Sailor. Come out and support us. Join and we hope to see you there!”

