351st ARS perform heritage patching ceremony, honor 100th BG veteran

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Berge, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron commander, presents the squadron heritage "Buzzard" patch to 1st Lt. Christopher Cos, 351st ARS co-pilot, at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, England, Feb. 2, 2023. The heritage patch is presented to pilots and boom operators who have completed mission certification training. Thorpe Abbotts was home to the original 351st Bomb Squadron and 100th Bomb group during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron performed a heritage patching ceremony at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, England, Feb. 2, 2023. Thorpe Abbotts was home to the original 351st Bomb Squadron and 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and the history and legacy is still remembered today thanks to volunteers who dedicate their time to the museum and remembering those who came before.



Pilots and boom operators receive their heritage patch once they complete mission certification training, or MCT. Once MCT is complete, the 351st ARS aircrew are fully certified on various mission sets and nuances that come with operating in the area of responsibility.



The Buzzard patch is the heritage patch of the 351st BS and only those who have fully completed MCT can wear the patch on Fridays.



Three squadron aviation resource management Airmen were also presented a patch after completing their training on a variety of tasks including keeping vital flight records and orders.