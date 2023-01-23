Souda Spotlight: Shannah Roland-Joseph

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 23, 2023) Shannah Roland-Joseph, a...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 23, 2023) Shannah Roland-Joseph, a Logistics Management Specialist assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, provides logistics support to all transiting units and ships in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released) see less | View Image Page

Shannah Roland-Joseph, a native of Barbados, West Indies, who migrated to Brooklyn, N.Y., is a retired U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist. Prior to onboarding to NSA Souda Bay in Nov. 2022, Joseph worked as a contracting specialist for Naval Sea Systems Command, Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Mayport, Fla., Joseph is a certified Master Logistics Representative and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Barry University and she holds professional credentials in human resources, project management and executive management.



What do you do at NSA Souda Bay?



The team assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command at Souda Bay works to provide logistics support for all transiting units and ships in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. Pretty much, we coordinate all aspects of logistics. From food, mail and air cargo, to supporting mission readiness for deployed units and ships.



Why is your work important to the mission of NSA Souda Bay?



Along with the Local Nationals supporting our team, we provides flexible logistics, business and other support services to ensure theater readiness for U.S. Naval, Joint and Allied forces. Our work is very important to the mission of NSA Souda Bay because we give the forward-deployed logistics teams operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet a level of comfort knowing we’re here to support them. We’re here—on the ground—to take care of emergent requirements so they can concentrate on the mission and stay safe while at sea.



Why did you decide to take an overseas position working at NSA Souda Bay?



After 20 years of active duty service, retiring from the Navy and working stateside as a civilian, I felt it was time for a new challenge and to do something that I wanted for myself. I got my daughter through high school and a couple years of college and I was ready for a change of environment. It was a good opportunity to do something for myself and experience working overseas. When thinking about my decision to move here, I think about the song “Free Mind” by Tems: “This is the peace that you cannot buy.” Living in such a quiet and refreshing place, I’m beginning to feel in touch with an inner peace. I feel that I’ve already been able to think more clearly in my personal and professional life.



What has been a career highlight here?



Experiencing the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center culture overseas and gaining a new work experience. I’m learning how logistics work overseas in comparison with experiences I am familiar with from stateside.



When not at work, what are you doing?



My hobbies are working out and relaxing. I also really enjoy keeping up with track and field and the season is just now getting started. When I was in school, I competed in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter events. At my school in Barbados, I actually held the Under-13 record for the 100 until just a couple years ago. When someone finally broke it, I got a bunch of messages on social media letting me know.



What is something you have enjoyed about living in Greece?



Exploring Chania and Greek culture, especially the food. I arrived at the very beginning of the winter season, so I’m excited to explore Crete and the other islands when the weather gets nice. I’m looking forward to visiting some of the archaeological sites. Also, you can’t beat the views. Every morning I’m able to open up my blinds and see the mountains and the sea!



What is something you have found interesting about Greece since living here?



Everyone has been so friendly and accommodating. The onboarding process can be really stressful, but everyone, from my U.S. and local national colleagues to my landlord and my neighbors, has been so helpful.



What would you like Team Souda to know about your work?



Nothing happens without logistics. We are a small team but we are a cohesive unit.