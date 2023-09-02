NAVSUP SUPPORTS SINGLE SAILORS WITH INTELLIGENT MAIL LOCKERS

Courtesy Photo | EVERETT, Wash--A Sailor scans his ID to pick up a package from an intelligent mail...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | EVERETT, Wash--A Sailor scans his ID to pick up a package from an intelligent mail locker (IML) at Naval Station Everett. The IML, set up and operated by NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Postal Services personnel, is the first use of the automated system for single Sailor personal mail. (U.S. Navy photo by Brent S. Lewis.) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION EVERETT—Military postal officials from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound are visibly improving quality of life for single Sailors at Naval Station Everett (NSE) in Everett, Wash. with the implementation of Intelligent Mail Lockers (IML) for delivering personal mail packages.



The IML system eliminates the need for individual post office boxes and Sailors are not forced to have personal packages delivered to their command’s official mailing address.



According to NAVSUP FLCPS Postal Operations Specialist Brent Lewis, NAVSUP FLCPS introduced IML to area installations in 2019, but the lockers were set up for command official mail. The IML system electronically notifies command official mail managers (OMM) and mail orderlies (MO) of incoming official mail for the installation and surrounding tenant commands.



NAVSUP FLCPS mail personnel came up with the idea to use the technology to make life easier for single Sailors, according to Lewis.



“With the IML system’s advanced technology, security features, and 24-hour access, the IML is capable of handling personal mail for Sailors that live in the Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ),” said Lewis.



The project involved working closely with NAVSUP Postal (SUP 0454) in Mechanicsburg, Pa., who coordinated procurement and funding for the lockers at NS Everett. SUP 0454 is also involved with the ongoing project to make IMLs a reality at other installations throughout the Puget Sound region.



According to NAVSUP FLCPS Postal Operations Director Ramon Arredondo, the NAVSUP FLCPS postal team employed the Navy’s “Get Real Get Better” approach to come up with tangible, specific quality of life solutions to fix some of the issues Sailors were experiencing with receiving personal packages. For example, busy work schedules and standing watches often made it difficult for Sailors to get to the post office during normal hours of operation. Now, said Arredondo, packages are available for self-service pickup 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



“Sailors do not have to check personal mailboxes every day if they are expecting a package”, said Arredondo. “The IML system simply sends the Sailor an e-mail notification when a package arrives, and the Sailor can pick up the package at their convenience.”



According to Lewis, using IML systems to support single Sailors mark a big step forward in terms of customer service. The initiative also recognizes the importance of Sailor quality of life and its connection to morale, and in turn, to fleet readiness.



“The Navy is always on the forefront in utilizing constantly advancing technology to keep America safe. We at NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound also use that state of mind to care for the Sailors, especially those who are single and those who are away from family to ensure the mission is accomplished,” said Lewis.



The meticulous process of setting up the IML for single Sailors was a team effort. NAVSUP FLCPS Mail Assistants David Hanna and Arlene Atienzo developed a standard operating plan (SOP) to incorporate Sailors attached to the Single Sailor Program (SSP) into the IML system.



“After five months of brainstorming, developing checklists, and creating P.O. Box addresses in conjunction with the United States Postal Service (USPS), the IML was ready for the inclusion of “personal” mail usage for SSP Sailors,” said Lewis.



The postal staff worked under a self-imposed deadline to get everything in place in time to make the holiday season a little brighter for Everett Sailors expecting packages from home.



“The FLCPS Postal team was excited to extend the use of the IML to the Sailors aboard NSE just prior to the 2022 holiday season,” said Hanna.



Currently 31 BEQ residents at NSE—Single Sailors and geographic bachelors—use the IML for personal mail.



“If the Sailor is attached to NSE, resides in the BEQ, and has a common access card (CAC), then access to the IML is authorized. Once they are registered in the system, SSP Sailors have the convenience to obtain their mail at any time, any day.” said Atienzo.



Along with the convenience, using the IML also offers Sailors a financial advantage.



“The single Sailors were paying rental fees for a post office box at an off base post office. Using the IML is free. The IML prevented the 31 Everett Sailors from renting a P.O. Box out of pocket, which saves them money,” said Lewis, “and they do not have to leave the base and drive to an off-installation post office to obtain their mail.”



With the successful implementation and positive reception of the IML system at NSE, NAVSUP FLCPS postal officials working with SUP 0454 to purchase additional IML to expand the use of IMLs to single Sailors at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Bremerton. Eventually all of the Navy installations in the region served by NAVSUP FLCPS Postal Operations will have IML systems for single Sailors.



“We are all about enhancing the morale of those in the Single Sailor Program,” said Hanna.



