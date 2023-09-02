Charlie Troop, 1-82nd Cavalry Regiment recognized during demobilization ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Hunter Bomar | Gov. Tina Kotek poses with Soldiers in Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hunter Bomar | Gov. Tina Kotek poses with Soldiers in Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, after their demobilization ceremony at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Readiness Center, Camp Withycombe, Clackamas, Ore., Feb. 4. Kotek, along with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon, and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, served as official hosts for the event. The event was held to acknowledge the Soldiers' efforts to support United States NATO Allies, while building readiness and enhancing bonds with partner nations as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland. The Soldiers first mobilized for this nearly yearlong deployment in early January 2022, and supported efforts to deter Russian aggression after the initial invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. This deployment was one of the largest mobilizations of Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers since Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hunter Bomar) see less | View Image Page

CLACKAMAS, Ore. - Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers of Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by federal, state, and local officials during a demobilization ceremony, held at Camp Withycombe Armed Forces Readiness Center, in Clackamas, Oregon on Feb. 4, 2023. The event formally acknowledged more than 120 members of the unit, during their nearly yearlong deployment as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland.



The unit provided a vital role while contributing support to U.S. NATO Allies in Eastern Europe while deterring further Russian aggression after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. This deployment was one of the largest mobilizations of Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers since Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006.



The 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, currently serves with the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the Washington Army National Guard. It is headquartered in Bend, Oregon. The units selected for this mobilization to Poland comprised the Medic Section of HHT Bend, Oregon, the Mortar section of The Dalles, Oregon, and Charlie Troop of Portland, Oregon.



In his remarks welcoming home Charlie Troop, Maj. Gen. Micheal E. Stencel, Adjutant General for Oregon emphasized the timely sense of uncertainty when they first arrived in Poland in January of 2022.



“As we deploy more frequently and recurring – deployments become more normal, our risk is that they no longer garner public attention,” he said, acknowledging the past several years of both global and pandemic domestic operations to members of the unit.



“When you embarked upon your mission to support our NATO partners, tensions in Eastern Europe were coming to a critical point – shortly after your arrival, the Russian military invaded Ukraine. I am sure there was some initial trepidation and apprehension for many of you, as you witnessed the immense influxes of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland...by car, train, and often on foot,” Stencel said.



Following Stencel’s remarks, he introduced newly elected Governor, Tina Kotek for her first official military observance as the leader of the State of Oregon.



“Just a few weeks ago, I took the oath of office to serve as your governor. It is now my honor to be your Commander-in-Chief, to welcome you home as your deployment officially ends today,” said Kotek.



“As many Americans watched the invasion in Ukraine, I am proud to know that you were there serving the communities of Poland,” she said, emphasizing their tasks during the nine-month deployment, working with numerous European nations. "I am not surprised that you were there, doing very key work at a critical time because that’s what the Oregon National Guard has been doing – you are no stranger to demanding situations and you are well equipped to work with a wide variety of partners.”



While in Poland, the troop also took part in the Iron Wolf II Exercise with Battle Group Lithuania, driving their Strykers over 200 miles to the Runka training area in Lithuania from Poland. This was a challenge, as the trip took over 14 hours but the transition was quick, all the while taking part in a major training exercise. Over 4,000 Soldiers from Lithuania, Norway, Germany, Poland, and Great Britain conducted training in a ‘Near Peer Threat,’ exercise, mirroring real-world dangers in neighboring Ukraine.



This was just one of the many actions that Charlie Company conducted with other U.S. European partners; building trust, reassurance, and friendships while enhancing readiness.



The unit also held a ‘Spur Ride,’ for the entire Battle Group in September – testing Cavalry scouts on reconnaissance tasks. Soldiers from Charlie Troop, the Royal Dragons, and the Romanian Air Defense rucked more than 60 miles while taking part in over 10 Cavalry-related Knowledge tests and exercises. By the end of the training, 18 U.S. Soldiers and one Romanian Air Defense Soldier earned their Silver Spurs.



Also in attendance during the ceremony, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, of Oregon, touched on the long U.S. relationship with Allied partners dating back to World War II, through the Cold War and now to the present deployment. Paraphrasing a famous quote from Winston Churchill, Wyden stated, "'Americans always get it right…after they’ve tried everything else,’ but with General Stencel and the Oregon National Guard – they always get it right the first time.”



“All of us appreciate the wonderful courage and valor of our troops because Oregon’s National Guard – they weren’t running from potential dangers, they just kept answering the call and volunteering [during this deployment] to help in any way they could,” said Wyden.



Prior to her election as Governor and Oregon’s new Commander-in-Chief, Kotek served as the Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 to 2022. She has seen up-close, the direct support with domestic operations by service members when responding to the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.



“We all know the past three years have been, and indeed, extraordinary times…and the Oregon National Guard has distinguished itself by providing testing locations, vaccine sites, and staff assistance to over 50 hospitals across our great state during the pandemic.”



In her closing remarks, Kotek praised these long-sustained efforts made by Oregon National Guard members.



“As Citizen-Soldiers, you have demonstrated time after time, mission after mission – how to draw on past accomplishments and apply them to current challenges,” she said, highlighting the many additional assignments outside the normal overseas mobilizations.



“Your rapid and professional response has earned you a place in history and in the hearts of Oregonians. You are patriots in every sense of the word.”