Vermont National Guard to host February 22nd Public Tour

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

Vermont Army National Guard to host public tour on the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, February 22nd, to see Soldiers and training facilities.



The tour will run from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m. and last approximately four hours.



Those interested in participating in the public tour can find more information, including registration details, at https://vt.public.ng.mil/About-Us/Our-Mission/EAFR/. Due to transportation constraints, the tour is limited to the first 25 registrants.

This tour is scheduled to see events from the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships, the International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference, and the National Guard Ski Mountaineering Championships.



The tour is also scheduled to include an overview of the Vermont Army National Guard organization and capabilities as well as a driving tour to visit training areas.



Located in Jericho since the 1920’s, EAFR provides training opportunities not available in any other New England state. The Army Mountain Warfare School serves as the only military mountaineering school in the United States Army, serving students from all branches of the military as well as foreign allies. The Vermont National Guard acts as the program manager for the National Guard biathlon program, and EAFR boasts what many consider the best biathlon course in eastern America.



Consisting of over 11,000 acres, EAFR also serves as the home to the headquarters of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), as well as the headquarters and Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain). The mission of the range is to provide equitable, effective, and efficient management of EAFR resources to support force readiness and execution of federal, state and local missions while improving infrastructure and preserving the environment. They are tasked to support the training of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams in individual, team, and squad validation.



To register for the tour, complete the contact form located on https://vt.public.ng.mil/About-Us/Our-Mission/EAFR/.



For additional questions contact Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Deputy 1st. Lt. Nathan Rivard, 802-338-3479 or nathan.r.rivard.mil@army.mil