Diversity Defines Joint Task Force Civil Support

Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) is a critical component of the United States military’s ability to respond rapidly to natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and other large-scale domestic incidents. As a result, JTF-CS plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of American citizens and communities. This makes it all the more important that JTF-CS embodies the values of diversity and inclusion in its operations, culture and mission.



“Diversity and inclusion are essential to the success of any organization, and JTF-CS is no exception,” said U.S. Army Col. Timothy Sulzner, the JTF-CS commanding officer. “The military is a microcosm of society, and it’s important that the organization reflects the diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences of the American people. A diverse workforce brings unique skills and perspectives that can lead to better problem-solving, decision-making and creativity.”



In fostering an inclusive work environment, JTF-CS can help to reduce barriers to communication, increase collaboration and build a more resilient organization.



“JTF-CS is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organization,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Claude Dallas, the JTF-CS director of human capital. “This includes diversity in recruitment and hiring, as well as promoting a culture of inclusiveness and respect among all personnel.”



The organization recognizes that diversity must be embraced in all aspects of its operations, from the makeup of its workforce to its interactions with other organizations and the communities it serves.

In terms of its interactions with other organizations and the communities it serves, JTF-CS is committed to working with a diverse range of partners and stakeholders to ensure that its response efforts are inclusive and effective. This includes working with federal, local and state authorities, non-government organizations and other industry leaders to ensure the needs of all communities are addressed in a comprehensive and equitable manner.



“Joint Task Force Civil Support recognizes that every community is unique, and it’s essential to understand and address their specific needs and concerns,” said Sulzner.



Dallas mentioned that JTF-CS also provides training and education to its members to promote diversity and inclusion. This includes training on topics such as unconscious bias, cultural competency and diversity and inclusion in the workplace. These training programs help employees to understand the importance of diversity and inclusion and how to work effectively with people from different backgrounds.



Furthermore, JTF-CS provides opportunities for employees to engage in professional development, mentorship, and leadership programs that can help to build a more diverse and inclusive organization.



Another important aspect of promoting diversity and inclusion at JTF-CS is to recognize and celebrate the contributions of diverse individuals. This includes acknowledging the contributions of people from different ethnic, cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, as well as those with different abilities and disabilities. Celebrating diversity and recognizing the contributions of diverse individuals helps to build a more inclusive and respectful work environment, which can lead to increased employee morale, engagement, and productivity.



Joint Task Force Civil Support plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of American citizens and communities. It’s essential that the organization embodies the values of diversity and inclusion in its operations, culture, and mission.



“By promoting diversity and inclusion, JTF-CS can build a stronger and more resilient organization that better serves the needs of the American people during a disaster response,” said Sulzner. “JTF-CS’ commitment to diversity and inclusion sends a powerful message that the organization is dedicated to creating a more equitable and just society for all.”

