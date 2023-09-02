Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff prepares area for operations

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff prepares area for operations

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An employee operates a groomer on a hill Jan. 26, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at......

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An employee operates a groomer on a hill Jan. 26, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Whitetail Ridge provides a family-friendly facility operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    The ski area offers downhill skiing and snowboarding for both novice and experienced athletes.

    The ski hill features a 185-foot vertical drop and a self-loading T-bar. It also offers a terrain park for snowboarders.

    For snowtubing, ride up to the top of the hill on the Magic Carpet, then slide down one of five 800-foot-long runs. Whitetail Ridge also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails.

    Trails are groomed and free to use, but equipment is available to rent, if needed.

    The chalet and Ten Point Pub offer a warm break from outside activities. Relax inside and take advantage of the snack bar menu, which features sandwiches, appetizers, pizza, and drinks.

    The area is typically open through mid-March, if weather permits. More is available at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    grooming operations
    skiing and snowtubing

