Photo Essay: Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff prepares area for operations

An employee operates a groomer on a hill Jan. 26, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Whitetail Ridge provides a family-friendly facility operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The ski area offers downhill skiing and snowboarding for both novice and experienced athletes.



The ski hill features a 185-foot vertical drop and a self-loading T-bar. It also offers a terrain park for snowboarders.



For snowtubing, ride up to the top of the hill on the Magic Carpet, then slide down one of five 800-foot-long runs. Whitetail Ridge also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails.



Trails are groomed and free to use, but equipment is available to rent, if needed.



The chalet and Ten Point Pub offer a warm break from outside activities. Relax inside and take advantage of the snack bar menu, which features sandwiches, appetizers, pizza, and drinks.



The area is typically open through mid-March, if weather permits. More is available at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area.



