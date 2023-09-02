USAFRICOM’s Exercise Justified Accord 2023 Begins in Kenya

Photo By Capt. Joe Legros | Exercise Justified Accord's official graphic was completed in collaboration with...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Joe Legros | Exercise Justified Accord&#39;s official graphic was completed in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces and the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). SETAF-AF leads Justified Accord, U.S. Africa Command&#39;s largest East Africa military training exercise. Exercises build U.S. and partner militaries&#39; readiness for contingency operations and enable interoperability. These exercises train and test command and control systems, fire and maneuver tactics, and medical techniques for U.S. and African partner forces. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Donigan) see less | View Image Page

NAIROBI, Kenya – Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.​​



From Feb. 10 - 23, approximately 1000 participants will take part in various events, primarily based in Nairobi and Isiolo, Kenya, with spoke locations in Uganda, Djibouti and Somalia.



JA23 features an African Union Staff Officer Course, a multinational live-fire field training exercise, humanitarian assistance projects, as well as defensive cyber exercises. This is the first year cyber has been incorporated into the exercise series.



“Justified Accord showcases the desire of U.S. and partner nations to increase readiness and interoperability when it comes to regional security and crisis response,” said Mr. F. Austin Blessard, SETAF-AF lead exercise planner for JA23.



Several U.S. Army forward-deployed units will participate in the exercise, including the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment and the 352nd Civil Affairs Command.



Additionally, the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP) will be featured throughout JA23.



Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard share an SPP relationship with the Kenyan Defence Forces and are tasked with providing logistical and sustainment support for exercise participants.



“We’re extremely grateful for our hosts in Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti and Somalia,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Thibodeau, deputy commanding general of SETAF-AF. “It’s exciting to witness the military readiness and capabilities of a truly multinational force, all showcased right here in East Africa at Justified Accord.”



Media personnel interested in covering the exercise are encouraged to contact U.S. Army Capt. Joe Legros at joseph.d.legros.mil@army.mil for credentialing and logistical support. Further exercise content can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/JustifiedAccord.



SETAF-AF is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, hundreds of security force assistance engagements, crisis response and enduring posture support. These engagements strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats, and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations.