SSI welcomes Tucker as new CSM

The Soldier Support Institute welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Justin E. Tucker as its new senior enlisted advisor in a ceremony held in the unit’s auditorium, Feb. 3.



Tucker assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Wilson during a change of responsibility ceremony.



He said it was “an extreme honor” to assume responsibility for the unit.



A change of responsibility differs from a change of command as the senior enlisted leader assumes responsibility for the unit to accomplish the mission, while an incoming officer commands the unit.



“I am extremely excited to join the SSI team,” Tucker said to Col. Jason T. Edwards, SSI commander, during the ceremony. “I look forward to serving alongside you and to continue to take this command to the next level. I pledge to provide positive mentorship and guidance to all the officers and noncommissioned officers, Soldiers and civilian workforce of this great organization.”



“I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you, and serving with you,” Tucker added. “You can expect that I am going to give 100% of me, and I will always be available, accessible and approachable.”



Tucker and his Family come to Fort Jackson and SSI from Camp Zama, Japan.



“He is more than qualified for this position,” Edwards said. “His combination of energy, technical expertise, and insightful thoughts are a welcome addition to the Soldier Support Institute … I am highly confident that this is not his last ceremony. I’m pretty sure this is a pitstop on the way to the D-Ring (in the Pentagon) or at Fort Knox, as he continues his journey in the Army.”



After welcoming Tucker, Edwards and the rest of SSI bid farewell to Wilson as he rode off into the sunset of his Army career and into the morning of his civilian one.



Edwards characterized Wilson with flowing words and praises as he highlighted the former top enlisted Soldier in his command.



Wilson was the type of leader who always knew his Soldiers stories and showed genuine care for his charges, he said.



“If you consider our low or extremely low attrition rates for SSI, it is exactly this type of engaged leadership that motivates Soldiers to stay in the Army,” Edwards said. “More importantly, Soldiers will always recognize senior leaders that are genuine and authentic.”



Wilson was that authentic and genuine leader.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.09.2023 09:39 Story ID: 438154 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSI welcomes Tucker as new CSM, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.