Camp Lemonnier hosts Djiboutian Sous-Préfet for Islamic Cemetery Visit

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 9, 2023) Senior military leaders from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, met with Djiboutian Sous-Préfet de Damerjog, Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, and his distinguished guests for a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier’s Islamic cemetery.



The Islamic burial ground on CLDJ dates back to before the early 20th century and holds local and living significance with descendants in the immediate region.



Capt. Brian Iber, CLDJ commanding officer, welcomed Sous-Préfet de Damerjog, who serves as the administrator in charge of the Damerjog region appointed by the Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, to pay respects to the deceased at the site.



"We are happy to invite Sous-Préfet de Damerjog, Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, and village elders to celebrate this important cultural moment with us," said Iber. "While we have a history of defense and military partnership, this joint event shows that we are committed to building our relationship and future together."



Since the U.S. Navy has managed CLDJ, the burial site has remained intact in its present outline since 2002, and is currently roped off from pedestrian and vehicular traffic.



The site consists of 19 stone burial mounds oriented East-West organized into three rows of varying lengths.



In 2011, a monument was constructed to identify the site as a cemetery to ensure the long-term preservation of the human burials.



Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s Deputy Commander, Brig. Gen. Valerie Jackson, and Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer Jr., were present and participated in the event as a sign of partnership and respect.



A reception was held afterward to commemorate the significance of the event.



CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations like this recent visit and ceremony.

