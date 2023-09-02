Taekwondo Soldier-athletes to compete at World Team Trials, Pan-American Qualifiers

Photo By Maj. Nathaniel Garcia | Spc. Khalfani Harris, a combat engineer and Taekwondo Soldier-athlete assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Nathaniel Garcia | Spc. Khalfani Harris, a combat engineer and Taekwondo Soldier-athlete assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, trains for the upcoming World Team Trials and Pan-American Qualifiers being held at the Cox Business Convention Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma, February 10-12, 2023. If successful at the trials, Harris will be eligible to compete on the U.S. National Team, and become qualified to compete at several international competitions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia) see less | View Image Page

TULSA, OK -- Taekwondo Soldier-Athletes Sgt. David Kim, Spc. Juancarlos Norzagaray, and Spc. Khalfani Harris, will be competing at the World Team Qualifiers and Pan-American Qualifiers this weekend. The events take place from February 10-12 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will bring together some of the best Taekwondo athletes to compete at the highest level.



These events will qualify athletes for the U.S. National Team, and other international events.



According to USA Taekwondo, the 2023 US Team Trial event is only for qualified Senior, Junior, Cadet, & Ultra world-class black belt Sparring and Poomsae Athletes. Qualified athletes include those Senior, Junior, Cadet & Ultra athletes who medaled at a USATKD Major event, and athletes who are ranked highly in both the World Taekwondo and U.S. National rankings.



Harris will compete in -78kg, Kim in -58kg, and Norzagaray in -54kg at the Senior level.



To follow the journey of these athletes on the road to Paris 2024, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.