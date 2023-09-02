Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taekwondo Soldier-athletes to compete at World Team Trials, Pan-American Qualifiers

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    TULSA, OK -- Taekwondo Soldier-Athletes Sgt. David Kim, Spc. Juancarlos Norzagaray, and Spc. Khalfani Harris, will be competing at the World Team Qualifiers and Pan-American Qualifiers this weekend. The events take place from February 10-12 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will bring together some of the best Taekwondo athletes to compete at the highest level.

    These events will qualify athletes for the U.S. National Team, and other international events.

    According to USA Taekwondo, the 2023 US Team Trial event is only for qualified Senior, Junior, Cadet, & Ultra world-class black belt Sparring and Poomsae Athletes. Qualified athletes include those Senior, Junior, Cadet & Ultra athletes who medaled at a USATKD Major event, and athletes who are ranked highly in both the World Taekwondo and U.S. National rankings.

    Harris will compete in -78kg, Kim in -58kg, and Norzagaray in -54kg at the Senior level.

    To follow the journey of these athletes on the road to Paris 2024, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
