Update 1: U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 missing mariners, responders continue search for third mariner

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two mariners, and responders are searching for the third missing mariner between Guam and Rota on Feb. 9.



The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew rescued two of the three mariners about halfway between Guam and Rota midday after being vectored into the debris field by a Guam Army Air National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter crew who found the debris initially. They are currently aboard the Myrtle Hazard, in good condition and uninjured.



The search is ongoing for the third mariner. The rescued mariners confirmed the vessel sank and reported the third person was alive and with them but became separated from them during the night.



The three mariners departed Guam aboard a 42-foot vessel, the Senior Dong, heading from Guam to Rota on Feb. 8. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center at +1 671-355-4824. Continuing the search are crews from USCGC Myrtle Hazard, Station Apra Harbor, and military aircrews.



Responders involved to date include crews from:



- Guam Fire Department

- Rota Department of Public Safety

- U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five

- Guam Army Air National Guard

- U.S. Air Force

- USCGC Myrtle Hazard

- U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor

- U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-center



At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, watchstanders at the FM/SG JSRC received a mayday call over VHF-FM Channel reporting the vessel Senior Dong taking on water between Rota and Guam. The master stated there were three people aboard, and the vessel was sinking. Communications were lost while gathering information from the master. Guam Fire Department confirmed seeing the vessel depart Hagåtña Marina earlier in the day.



Watchstanders immediately diverted the USCGC Myrtle Hazard from patrol northwest of the scene and directed the launch of a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium rescue boat crew. They requested assistance from Guam Fire Department rescue boat crews and HSC-25 using their MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter. Daylight searches on Feb. 9 include efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Army Air National Guard, and HC-130s attached to the U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base in Japan in Guam for the Cope North exercises.



Weather on scene is forecast as a northeast wind of 15 to 20 knots with wind waves of 3 to 4 feet and an east swell of 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory and a rip current statement are in effect.



