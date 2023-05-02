Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Conducts Port Visit to Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    02.05.2023

    Story by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) departed from Singapore after a scheduled port visit at Changi Naval Base Feb. 5th.

    The visit underscored Singapore’s strategic importance to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assured access, and defense to the global commons. Visits to Singapore allow U.S. Navy warships to strengthen relationships with like-minded regional partners and respond to critical areas in the Indo-Pacific, as well as enhancing the longstanding friendship between the Republic of Singapore and the United States.

    “I am grateful the Paul Hamilton crew was able to further develop our country’s relationship with Singapore,” said Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer, USS Paul Hamilton. “We’re committed to maintaining and strengthening our bonds with the Republic of Singapore. In doing so, we ensure our forces can operate together effectively and maintain stability and open sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific region.”

    Paul Hamilton departed the United States in January and arrived in the region as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Paul Hamilton is operating as part of Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

