Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces Headquarters Civilian of the Year

DAHLGREN, Va. - Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently announced its Headquarters Civilian of the Year (COY) for 2022.



Mr. Alesander “Alex” Alicea, a human resource liaison for SCSTC’s manpower and personnel department, N1, was selected for this high achievement. Alicea was selected as Civilian of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022 and has been part of the SCSTC team for one and a half years.



“Alex’s tireless efforts have enabled SCSTC to successfully execute the mission in the training and development of our Sailors,” said Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., SCSTC’s commodore. “As a human resources liaison, Alicea shapes the workforce that molds Sailors and Officers into Combat Systems Warfighters across the Surface Force.”



Leading the Performance Awards Review Board (PARB) process, Alicea ensured that all actions were completed accurately and in a timely manner. He then led a team to analyze how to improve the performance process resulting in several developments that will be implemented in the next performance cycle.



He also completed over 250 Requests for Personnel Action and 100 new hiring actions. All were completed accurately and he even took time during the past holiday stand-down to ensure new employees were onboard and welcomed in the command.



Alicea completely overhauled his department’s SharePoint portal as well. His efforts have led to greater transparency and efficiency in hiring and awarding actions.



“Recognizing our phenomenal civilian workforce for their accomplishments is one of the most rewarding aspects of my job,” said Mr. Brian Deters, SCSTC’s executive director. “Alex is a superb example of the incredible team we have here and throughout the SCSTC domain. This is a significant achievement and I truly believe the biggest winner is our personnel because of the vital support they receive daily from Alex.”



Alicea’s supervisor, Mr. Chris Simmons, SCSTC’s manpower and personnel director, nominated him for the award.



“Alex’s commitment to the command is unwavering,” said Simmons. “He shows commitment and dedication in everything he does. He has been recognized by the Naval Education and Training Command’s N1 team, Office of Civilian Human Resources, numerous human resources specialists, and his peers as a professional, caring, and thoughtful expert in his field. He completes all actions with a high degree of accuracy, he is self-motivated, and he is not afraid to engage at all levels to make a situation right for all involved parties. Alex has set the standard at SCSTC.”



Additionally, Alicea is the SCSTC N1 lead for one departmental and two cross-departmental’s Get Real Get Better (GRGB) projects as well. He continues to review related Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) products and processes and provides cogent and technical analysis. Alex’s recent enquiry has resulted in a complete overhaul of SCSTC’s training tracking process. He also spearheads monthly lunch sessions for his team that help create a positive and encouraging working environment.



Outside the office, he is a pillar of the community. Alicea is currently filling important leadership positions and volunteering numerous hours supporting his local veterans. He is a recognized officer with the Colonial Beach Moose Lodge 1267 and an active member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12202 and American Legion Post 148.



“It is an honor to represent our civilian workforce at HQ,” said Alicea. “As a HR professional, I really appreciate when leaders take time out of their hectic schedules to recognize our amazing personnel. I am grateful to be part of the SCSTC team.”



The criteria for SCSTC’s Headquarters Civilian of the Year Award includes superior service in support of the command and its mission, notable contributions to the training and development of Sailors, and demonstrated professionalism in his or her assigned duties.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). As the owner of the Force Development pillar within MyNavy HR, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet" by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



For information about the Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:37 Story ID: 438094 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces Headquarters Civilian of the Year, by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.