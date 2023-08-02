Iowa National Guard receives national recognition for Camp Dodge restoration project

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse | The historic Camp Dodge gatehouse along Northwest Beaver Drive is shown in Johnston,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse | The historic Camp Dodge gatehouse along Northwest Beaver Drive is shown in Johnston, Iowa, on Dec. 18, 2022. The Iowa National Guard’s Construction and Facilities Management Office was awarded the Department of the Army 2021 Cultural Resources Management award in the small installation category for its restoration of the historic limestone fence and gatehouse. The award recognizes efforts to promote the conservation of resources such as historical buildings and archaeological sites. The entrance is still used by service members given access, though instead of live guards, automated gate arms now let them on and off post. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse) see less | View Image Page

Johnston, IA - The Iowa National Guard’s Construction and Facilities Management Office received national recognition for the Camp Dodge perimeter fence and gatehouse restoration project located on Northwest Beaver Drive in Johnston which was completed in the summer of 2021.



The Department of the Army presented the CFMO with the 2021 Cultural Resources Management award for the small installation category.



This award recognizes efforts to promote the management of cultural resources, including historical buildings, archaeological sites, Native American items and sites, curation and the promotion of the cultural resource’s conservation ethic.



One of the training site's most important and recognizable features is the limestone perimeter fence and gatehouse, comprising 99 stone pillars. The restoration project was federally funded and cost $500,000.



The pool house and Herrold Schoolhouse are two additional projects that the Iowa National Guard has recently restored that are still in use today.



“The Iowa National Guard’s goal is to maintain structures that are vital to training while preserving the beauty and historical nature of the military post,” said Col. John Perkins, director of the CFMO.



Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center is the primary training installation for the state, encompassing just under 4,500 acres near the state capital. Camp Dodge is notable for its long history; it is one of the few training sites still in operation to predate World War I. The Cultural Resources Management program for the training site has achieved a unique harmony in sustaining the post’s legacy while promoting its present-day mission.



