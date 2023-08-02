Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard receives national recognition for Camp Dodge restoration project

    The historic Camp Dodge gatehouse along Northwest Beaver Drive is shown in Johnston,

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Johnston, IA - The Iowa National Guard’s Construction and Facilities Management Office received national recognition for the Camp Dodge perimeter fence and gatehouse restoration project located on Northwest Beaver Drive in Johnston which was completed in the summer of 2021.

    The Department of the Army presented the CFMO with the 2021 Cultural Resources Management award for the small installation category.

    This award recognizes efforts to promote the management of cultural resources, including historical buildings, archaeological sites, Native American items and sites, curation and the promotion of the cultural resource’s conservation ethic.

    One of the training site's most important and recognizable features is the limestone perimeter fence and gatehouse, comprising 99 stone pillars. The restoration project was federally funded and cost $500,000.

    The pool house and Herrold Schoolhouse are two additional projects that the Iowa National Guard has recently restored that are still in use today.

    “The Iowa National Guard’s goal is to maintain structures that are vital to training while preserving the beauty and historical nature of the military post,” said Col. John Perkins, director of the CFMO.

    Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center is the primary training installation for the state, encompassing just under 4,500 acres near the state capital. Camp Dodge is notable for its long history; it is one of the few training sites still in operation to predate World War I. The Cultural Resources Management program for the training site has achieved a unique harmony in sustaining the post’s legacy while promoting its present-day mission.

    For questions concerning this release as well as additional information about the operations, training and activities of the Iowa Army and Air National Guard, please contact Jackie Schmillen, Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Director by email at jackie.l.schmillen.civ@army.mil or 515-252-4590 (office) or 515-971-6385 (cell).

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
