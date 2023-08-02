Team McConnell ‘s vet clinic

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. –The veterinary clinic at McConnell AFB cares for many base animals, from military working dogs to personal pets and even rabbits.



While the main focus of the clinic is preventative care for pets, they can also provide minor medical care and geriatric appointments as well as Permanent Change of Station requirements for U.S. and overseas bases.



“Things like skin and ear infections, diarrhea and arthritis management,” said Erin Hiskett, base veterinarian. “We offer interstate and international health certificate appointments. We know it can be difficult getting an appointment for a sick pet off base, so if you have a sick pet that needs to be seen, please give us a call and our receptionist can let you know if it's something we can see, or if we would recommend seeing a full-service-off-base vet. We have a very small staff, so we do not offer any surgical or hospitalization services.”



After the pet turns one year old, animal owners are recommended to schedule annual visits to the vet so they can ensure the proper care for their animals.



“It's important that your pet see a vet every year,” said Erin Hiskett. “Even if they are not due for any vaccines, and even if they are indoor only cats! Pets can be very good at masking signs of chronic pain and disease, and often owners don't see the little hints their pet gives that they aren't feeling their best. Veterinarians are trained to find and see those little things that may indicate your pet isn't well. And often times a veterinarian is better able to help your pet when they're sick if we've had the opportunity to see them often when they are feeling good.”



The clinic is open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as well as 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday. The clinic is closed on federal holidays and the last business day of each month. Appointment availability varies on training holidays associated with federal holidays. For more information or to make an appointment, call 316-759-5190.

