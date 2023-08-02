U.S. Army Central Prioritizes Innovation with Task Force 39

The article that follows was generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT. No endorsement is inteneded. The use of AI to generate this story emphasizes U.S. Army Central's commitment to using emerging technologies and innovation in a challenging and ever-changing operational environment.



"The UAS threat is a shared security challenge for the U.S. and regional partners," warns Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARCENT Commanding General. "Due to its low cost to entry, it is becoming the weapon of choice for our adversaries resulting in rapid technology proliferation and increased employment against U.S. forces, and our partners."



In response to this pressing issue, USARCENT established Task Force 39 in November 2022.



"Task Force 39 is USARCENT’s leading force for developing a culture of innovation," says Col. Adontis Atkins, Task Force 39. "Efforts to improve our systems, processes, and equipment will strengthen USARCENT’s posture in the region and result in stronger military partnerships for the future."



Task Force 39 is an empowered, collaborative group of soldiers dedicated to fostering an innovative culture and pursuing regional and industry partnerships in order to generate future combat efficiency. The team is focused on countering the threat of small Unmanned Aerial Systems and developing innovative solutions to other security challenges.



One such solution is the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center, a program designed to dynamically develop and demonstrate Counter-sUAS solutions. This program is aimed at developing a broad range of tactics, techniques and procedures to address the shared concerns of partners across the region.



Task Force 39 is also working to develop a product that can be used to advance C-sUAS training efforts across the army, in partnership with the Army Software Factory. The team is assisting in the development of Sgt. Mickey Reeve’s C-sUAS training system, which won the inaugural U.S. Central Command Innovation Oasis in October 2022.



In addition to C-sUAS, Task Force 39 is developing concepts that support USARCENT and partner security goals, such as autonomous transport vehicle systems, highly mobile tactical command and control systems, and border security capabilities like ground sensors, robotics, drones, and persistent threat detection systems.



"We’re working on grassroots efforts and making sure that folks like Sergeant Reeve and the effort that he will talk about are having their ideas elevated," says Ms. Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM Chief Technology Officer, "because the people who know the problem best and who may have a best sense of what the solution is are the folks that are closest to it."



USARCENT is committed to establishing a culture of innovation, through Task Force 39, that incorporates regional partners, empowers creative soldiers, and increases security capabilities across the region.

