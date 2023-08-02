Souda Spotlight: Alexandra Karavasili, Host Nation Attorney, RLSO EURAFCENT Branch Office Souda Bay

Photo By Konstantinos Fantaousakis | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 09, 2023) Alexandra Karavasili, a...... read more read more Photo By Konstantinos Fantaousakis | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 09, 2023) Alexandra Karavasili, a native of Athens, has a law degree from the Law School of National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. She is an attorney based in Athens and a member of the Athens Bar Association. She was first hired by the U.S. Air Force in 1992, then her position was taken over by the U.S. Navy in 1994. Karavasili provides legal counsel and services to NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released) see less | View Image Page

What is a typical day at work for you?



I work for Region Legal Service Office Europe, Africa, Central Branch Office Souda Bay as principle advisor to NSA Souda Bay Command Judge Advocate on Greek, European, and international Law. I also perform other duties like responding as an attorney-at-law to incidents in which the Greek authorities or citizens become involved with the U.S. Forces in Greece. Other daily tasks include preparing legal documents and related correspondence. When instructed by the JAG, I serve as an advisor to the Office of Defense Cooperation in Athens. ODC Greece manages and executes United States Department of Defense and Department of State security cooperation programs. I often deal with decisions having state-to-state impact.



What role does your office play for NSA Souda Bay?



We are a tenant command – RLSO EURAFCENT. Our Legal Office is very important – not only for NSA Souda Bay — but also for the Office of Defense Cooperation, the U. S. Embassy in Athens, and the entire U.S. mission throughout Greece. Our greatest goal is providing effective and efficient legal services to the U.S. Forces in Greece — this is our daily effort and ongoing project.



What is your favorite part of your job working for NSA Souda Bay?



My favorite part of this job is interacting with all the interesting people from NSA Souda Bay. It is so wonderful to work with such a great legal team at the installation. This really makes my days at work a lot better. It makes even the most difficult cases and situations feel easier. The good cooperation, the understanding, the help and the assistance that we provide to each other and the friendly work environment is my favorite part of this job.



When not at work, what do you enjoy doing?



Two of my favorite hobbies are ballet and walking. I really enjoy taking ballet lessons in my free time. I also like walking long distances. Sometimes I go on a walk that may last for hours! Also in my free time, I like spending time with my family, friends, and beloved father. Additionally, I enjoy going to the movies and theaters.



What is something else you want Team Souda to know about you or the work you do for NSA Souda Bay?



Although my duty location is at ODC in Athens, I am completely connected to NSA Souda Bay on an emotional level. I feel that NSA Souda Bay is my second family — my home away from home. I really appreciate and respect the great opportunity given to me to work for the U.S. Forces in Greece. The U.S. military leadership always cares about the law and its best implementation. Please know our office is always here to support both civilian employees and military members!