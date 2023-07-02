Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community, Part I

    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police Officer Adam Wright with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department work Jan. 31, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on a morning with frigid below-zero temperatures.

    They were among many officers working in cold weather and among the many Fort McCoy police officers who work around the clock protecting the installation no matter what the weather brings.

    Day and night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — there’s always someone with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department on duty, said Police Chief Brian Bomstein. And no matter the weather — rain in the summer or cold and snow in the winter — they are always there.

    Bomstein said winter can present his officers and staff with challenges, but as professionals they know what they have to do, and they do it.

    “As a police officer, you understand that you are not always going to work in optimal weather conditions, or that you may see things throughout your career that most people do not have to deal with,” Bomstein said. “However, the officers of the Fort McCoy DES Police Department have a sense of duty and drive to serve the Soldiers, civilians, and visitors of Fort McCoy with a professional level of service. This includes working in various weather conditions to include thunderstorms, tornados, and extreme cold when temperatures keep a lot other people indoors or seeking shelter."

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 21:20
    Story ID: 438050
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    cold-weather police patrol
    military civilian police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT