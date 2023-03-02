FORT DRUM, N.Y – The 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) Unit Ministry Team hosted a spiritual readiness breakfast, Feb. 3., at Po Valley Chapel, with guest speaker Oscar Roan, a former NFL tight end.



“I wanted them to understand that it doesn’t matter who you are in life, you will get defeats,” said Roan. “I have gotten smacked around and knocked down, but I found victory in that. I want to encourage them to fight through their difficult times.”



Roan said he remembers hearing his father, a military police Soldier, talk about the importance of resilience.



“Nobody gets to slide through [life] without getting smacked down. It’s never easy,” he added.



Capt. Edward Andrews, commander for Charlie Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th MDSB, stated that hearing Roan’s personal stories helped him feel a sense of reassurance.



“All of us, regardless of rank or position, can really apply the lessons we learned today to any situations we face on a daily basis,” explained Andrews.



Aside from the lessons learned, Andrews said it was also an excellent way for leaders to care for themselves.



“This was a nice forum where leaders had the opportunity to take a breather, see each other, while also being exposed to a speaker that was able to give some helpful information,” said Andrews.



Whether it’s gaining insight on how to deal with difficult situations or helping create a relaxing environment, Roan said he enjoys speaking to and with service members.



“They make me want to do more, encourage more because we all have a small amount of time in this world, and in this fourth quarter, I want to give it everything I got, even after the two-minute warning,” explained Roan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:05 Story ID: 438025 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former NFL player talks resiliency at spiritual readiness breakfast, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.