Uniting Airmen through diversity

The 910th Airlift Wing hosted a career and diversity day here, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.



The event welcomed cultural groups from across the state and career-oriented displays from base organizations.



“Bringing everybody from across the wing together from different jobs and cultures to ultimately unite our differences into mission execution was our intent,” said Senior Master Sgt. Franco Russo, the 910th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon representative and career and diversity day co-coordinator. “We had our professional groups on base as well as multiple ethnic organizations that participated too.”



Planning for the event began over five months ago, at which time event coordinators decided that rather than having a lunch provided in the dining facility, they’d enlist the services team’s help to showcase multiple cultural cuisines during the event.



“Our community activities center and our chef did a phenomenal job,” said Russo. “They provided a very diverse around-the-world menu for our Airmen.”



The event also highlighted different career opportunities on base.



“We need to retain our people,” said Russo, “our best and brightest and then perhaps our underdeveloped or under-explored talent. I don’t see a better way to do that than getting to know an Airman as an individual.”



Overall, the career and diversity day was organized to unite Airmen through their differences in heritage, ethnicity and culture, along with a better understanding of each person’s uniqueness.



“Looking forward we want to do it bigger and better,” said Russo. “We had approximately 320 Airmen show up for the event. My hope is people get educated and teach their Airmen and multiply.”



As career and diversity day adapts over time, Airmen at the installation will only continue to grow as a whole in achieving the overall mission of the 910th Airlift Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:15 Story ID: 438023 Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uniting Airmen through diversity, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.