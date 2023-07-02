307th MSG welcomes new commander

307th Bomb Wing personnel, friends, and family gathered to watch Col. Jeremy Moore take command of the 307th Mission Support Group during a ceremony here, February 5.



Moore enlisted in 1997 as an Air Transportation Specialist. He received his commission from the Academy of Military Science in 2003, after he completed his bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems.



Most recently, he was the Tenth Air Force Deputy Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection at Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Joint Reserve Base, Texas. His responsibilities included oversight and guidance to aircraft and munition maintenance, aerial port, supply, logistics plans, civil engineering, and security force activities.



307th Bomb Wing commander, Col. David Anderson, believes that Moore is uniquely qualifies for this role due to his prior enlisted experience and background in logistics.



“I appreciate your breadth of experience in the IT field, as well as having come directly from 10th Air Force, where you had the opportunity to glean new perspectives across the enterprise,” Anderson stated about Moore. “It will be from there that you draw the necessary best practices that we will need to continue to grow.”



Col. Moore also deployed as an Installation Deployment Officer at Bagram Airfield Afghanistan, Aerial Port Flight Commander, and Chief of Combined Air Terminal Operations for NATO at Kandahar Airfield Afghanistan.



During his speech, Moore recognized the great sacrifices that each Airman makes to attend unit training assemblies and asked that they remember these while wearing the uniform.



“I promise to you that I will provide you the leadership, mentorship, support, and advocacy you need to execute your mission,” Moore told the MSG. “All I ask in return is that you make it count.”

