    Welcome to the Wing: February 2023 Newcomers

    Photo By Bradley Clark

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Wing Staff:

    Airman 1st Class Maria Vargas

    908th Operations Group:

    Maj. Michael Krysinski – 357th Airlift Squadron

    2nd Lt. Chandra Carnahan – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:

    Master Sgt. Quangngoc Tran – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Jackson – 908th Mission Support Group

    Senior Airman Casey Brooks – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Yazmine Nanasca – 25 APS

    Senior Airman Garry White – 25 APS

    Airman 1st Class Joseph Ahmedu – 908 Security Forces Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Michelle Castrence – 25 APS

    Airman 1st Class Heather Davis – 25 APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Maj. Kim Eunice

