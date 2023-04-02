Welcome to the Wing: February 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Wing Staff:
Airman 1st Class Maria Vargas
908th Operations Group:
Maj. Michael Krysinski – 357th Airlift Squadron
2nd Lt. Chandra Carnahan – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Master Sgt. Quangngoc Tran – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Jackson – 908th Mission Support Group
Senior Airman Casey Brooks – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Yazmine Nanasca – 25 APS
Senior Airman Garry White – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Joseph Ahmedu – 908 Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Michelle Castrence – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Heather Davis – 25 APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Maj. Kim Eunice
