Two Groups Celebrate Opening of Tunnel Connecting Three Critical Warehouses

U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, drives through the entrance of a supply tunnel with Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing command chief, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 3, 2023. The $5.2 million project was designed to ease the warehousing and distribution of assets between the 673d Logistics Readiness Group and the 673d Medical Group, providing the ability to transport supplies and equipment from one warehouse to another without delay.

The 673d Logistics Readiness Group and the 673d Medical Group band together to commemorate the grand opening of a tunnel connecting three critical warehouses on JBER, February 3, 2023.



The $5.2 million project was designed to ease the warehousing and distribution of assets between the 673d LRG and the 673d MDG, but the project came with obstacles.



"Official groundwork for seeking the contract began in the summer of 2020, with the contract being awarded in September," said Capt. Ryan S. Pease, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiel Management Flight commander. "Due to worldwide supply chain issues related to COVID-19, work was delayed almost two years, and we broke ground on June 5, 2022."



Justin Sage, a supply technician assigned to the 673d LRS, said since May 30th, 2022, the issues they have faced have been due to the outdated surveys that needed to annotate the proper dimensions of the tunnel correctly.



"The outdated survey materials we ordered were pre-fabricated to sit a certain distance, or pitch, or a degree, which caused an issue with the Medical Group warehouse door being blocked in," said Sage. "[Off-base company] noticed this issue and it was out of their pocket to move the roll-up door 4 feet to the right to make a clearance for the structural beam that was placed."



Now that the tunnel project is serviceable, Pease said having the ability to transport supplies and equipment from one warehouse to another without delay plays a major role in the 673d LRS's ability to remain flexible to their mission partners.



"Ultimately, the Airmen on JBER benefit with the increase in operational effectiveness for our warehousing, storage, picking, pulling and shipping capabilities with a distributed and accessible logistical architecture," said Pease. "Tactically, the mission support supply functions of both the 673d LRS and the 673d MDG benefit greatly by allowing them to transport parts to adjoining warehouses 24/7, 365 without worrying about harsh weather conditions harming personnel or equipment."