Fort Lee prayer breakfast brings community together

By Ericka Gillespie, Fort Lee Visual Information Specialist





FORT LEE, Va. -- Members of Fort Lee and the surrounding communities gathered for the National Prayer Breakfast Feb. 2 at the Lee Club.



Among the engaged crowd was Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee Commanding General, Col. Jim Hoyman, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Love, garrison senior enlisted leader, and many other members of the CASCOM and installation leadership team.



Guest speaker Don Coleman, lead pastor, East End Fellowship, encouraged those gathered to “pray about everything,” because there is power in prayer.



Coleman has more than 30 years of experience in urban ministry while living in Richmond. He also serves as an elected member of the school board of Richmond Public Schools and has served two terms as vice-chairman and chairman.



“See, one of the beautiful things about prayer is you get to the point where you recognize that you can give thanks even before you seek the answer,” Coleman said. “Why? Because you believe that the answer is coming. “



Coleman also expressed his gratitude toward his foster parents, George and Lottie Byrd, who instilled in him his strong faith and love for God that guides him still today.



“My foster parents insisted that each night before bed, we get down on our knees and say, ‘The Lord’s Prayer,’” Coleman recollected. “That prayer directed the path for my life.”



Coleman went on to share his personal story involving the power of prayer and how it saved him from having to have his leg amputated while lying unconscious in a coma.



One day, Coleman recalled falling unconscious and having his family rush him to the hospital.



“I was told the doctor came out to tell my friends and family that in order to save my life, my leg was going to have to be amputated,” he said.



Among Coleman’s friends and family were some powerful prayer warriors who never stopped praying for him the entire time he was in the coma.



When Coleman woke up from his coma, he was moved to another hospital. He recalled one day a nurse walked past his room and recognized him.



She told him that she worked part time at the hospital where he received care during his coma. She had been in the operating room with his doctor prepping for surgery when his doctor had stopped the procedure because there was no need to amputate Coleman’s leg.



“I truly believe this was God reassuring me that what everyone was telling me was true,” Coleman said. “I am literally standing here today because of the power of prayer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 11:41 Story ID: 437908 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee prayer breakfast brings community together, by Ericka Gilespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.