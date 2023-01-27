Goldsboro students learn 4 FW mission

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Goldsboro High School students participated in a tour with members of the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2023.



The tour led the students to various STEM-focused shops on base, such as the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal shop, an F-15E Strike Eagle static display, the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shop and the 4th EMS armament shop. Big. Gen. David Mineau, 15th Air Force vice commander, paid a visit to the students during the tour to talk about commissioning and enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.



“The Air Force is full of innovative and advance systems that you can support, operate or fly,” said Mineau. “The world is changing, and for our Air Force to continue outpacing our adversaries, we need creative, technically minded leaders like many of you. Whether you enlist or commission, we want you to serve with us in the world’s greatest Air Force.”



The tour was a success with an increase in students’ interest in joining the U.S. Air Force.



“The kids really enjoyed the tour,” said Jarnard Davis, Goldsboro High School Future Business Leaders of America advisor. “It was great to see how their interest grew throughout the tour. We are really looking forward to the next one.”



The 4th FW public affairs office is responsible for conducting tours of the installation, which improves interest in the Air Force and recruiting efforts. For more information about tours, contact public affairs at (919) 722-0027.

