Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week: 57th Rescue Squadron Combat Mission Support

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – This week’s Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week is the 57th Rescue Squadron Combat Mission Support! The team is broken down into three flights: Aircrew Flight Equipment; the Ground Section, Comprised of Combat Arms, Vehicle Maintenance and Supply, and the Communications Flight.



“These Airmen are experts in their technical specialties who receive advanced training to enable unique [Air Force Special Warfare] combat capabilities.” said Master Sgt. Timothy Ferguson, 57th RQS Combat Mission Support superintendent. “Special Warfare Mission Support Airmen conduct extensive cross functional training in other specialties to enable mutually supporting teams.”



The six-member mobile communications support team led by Technical Sgt. Annabelle Ecle, 57th RQS cyber operations section chief, stood up a $1.2 million Tactical Operations Center. Additionally, the team bridged a $550,000 Pre-boot Execution Environment server, aiding 883 hours of Ukraine Personnel Recovery alert, spanning over 13-thousand square miles for NATO Combat Air Patrols, saving 780-manhours annually. The communications team also configured six Defense Enterprise Classified Travel Kits, showcasing the RQS C4 assets valued at $7.4 million, guiding 281 communications Airmen across three squadrons, which validated and resolved a 5-year Guardian Angel shortfall.



“I find that the best way to keep motivation high is to ensure that my team is aware of the value of their work,” said Ecle, also adding a quote from Betsey Allen-Manning, "’No task is too small, no job is too menial, and no job is too insignificant when you have the mindset to make a positive impact on in the world.’"



Technical Sgt. Sparkle Burney, 57th RQS AFE program manager, and her team, provided strategic insight to the 57th RQS's first integration with NATO allies at Papa Hungry. She made collaborations during jump operations, validating partner nations’ personnel, cargo airdrop proficiency capabilities and surveyed Agile Combat Employment infrastructure for future operations, expanding partnership capacity. She managed the squadron's tandem parachute program enabling the 31st Fighter Wing’s first true proof-of-concept tandem infiltration jump, evolving the RQS’s capabilities as United States European Command's sole Personnel Recovery force.



Furthermore, Technical Sgt. Derek Dent, 57th RQS ground support section chief, oversees and maintains a $4 million Guardian Angel vehicle fleet consisting of 65 vehicles and $2.1 million in maritime vessels utilized for 26 annual training exercises by 87 personnel. TSgt Dent also certified the 57 RQS Enclosed Range in three months surpassing the 12-month standard.



“Working in the 57th RQS is different than any other unit I've been and has given me the opportunity to work alongside with other career fields I wouldn't usually interact with.” said Ecle. “The unique experiences and the people I get to work side-by-side with are the best part of my job.”

Wyvern Nation is proud to have you on our team! Keep up the outstanding work.

