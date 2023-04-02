ANG brings childhood friends full circle as top achievers

Photo By Ralph Branson | Senior Master Sgt. Lance Perone, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Zinsmeister, both...... read more read more Photo By Ralph Branson | Senior Master Sgt. Lance Perone, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Zinsmeister, both with the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, stand for a portrait Jan. 20, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Perone and Zinsmeister are still serving together after being in the same basic training flight over 33 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson) see less | View Image Page

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio - Michael Zinsmeister and Lance Perone were just two boys from a small town near Zanesville, Ohio, who rode the school bus together from a very young age. They had many mutual friends who ultimately led them to hang out with each other. However, once college came around, they split up and went their separate ways. Little did they know, their paths would cross again. They would find out they were both enlisting in the Ohio Air National Guard.



Now, 33 years later, they will both soon be Chief Master Sergeants at the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, Zanesville, Ohio.



Chief Master Sgt. Michael Zinsmeister and Senior Master Sgt. Lance Perone went to different colleges. Zinsmeister went to Miami University and Perone attended Ohio University, Zanesville.



Although they had plans to finish school, the Ohio Air National Guard was brought to their attention during college.



One Saturday morning, after hanging out with friends the night before, one of Zinsmeister's friends, Robert Gilger, was hurrying up to get ready for drill. He didn't know what this meant or what drill entailed.



"When he got home, we all hung out at my house, and I asked him what it was all about," said Zinsmeister.



That same night, Zinsmeister hung out with Gilger's Air Force buddies.



"The following week or so, I started talking to a recruiter," said Zinsmeister. "This was right around 1989. I think I signed up around February."



Almost around the same time, a similar situation was true for Perone. He took night college classes and worked full-time at a distribution center.



"I was like, wow, this is going to take forever," Perone explained.



One of Perone's coworkers happened to be Robert Gilger. Coincidentally, he also told Perone he should consider joining the Air National Guard.



"I asked him what he did, and he said he climbs towers and drives big trucks," said Perone.



Gilger suggested that Perone go through with it with Zinsmeister.



"It was just that spontaneous," said Perone. "I said sign me up."



Fast forward a few months, Perone and Zinsmeister left for Basic Military Training at the same time and were even in the same flight.



"I was on one side of the dorm, and he was on the other," said Zinsmeister. "We battled through, and we supported each other."



After BMT graduation, Perone and Zinsmeister returned to their home unit in Zanesville to complete their job training. They shared a hotel room and completed roughly eight weeks of training together during the summer.



Now, 33 years later, Zinsmeister has put on Chief Master Sgt., and Perone will be promoted soon.



"He is Chief of Operations, and I am Chief of Plans," said Perone.



There are only two Chief Master Sgt. slots at the 220th.



"For ten years, there were a lot of qualified people and we just kind of waited it out," said Perone. "I don't really look at it as waiting it out, though, because I really like what I do. The only thing I've done longer than this is breathe."



The same is true for Zinsmeister.



"I told them they would have to drag me out," said Zinsmeister.



Zinsmeister and Perone explained that the camaraderie is what has kept them at the 220th for so long.



"The people you meet in the guard are that percent of people you want to hang out with constantly," said Perone. "I hadn’t found that on the civilian side."



Perone and Zinster explained that their favorite part of the job is the people.



"It's almost like a family reunion every drill weekend," said Zinsmeister. "It's easy to stick around as long as we have if you have a culture like that."



"I think we have the same mentality, as far as both wanting to be there,” said Perone. “Seeing this family atmosphere at the base is what always kept us there."